After a week off from competition, the Waukee boys’ golf team resumed played Thursday afternoon in a one-on-one contest with Southeast Polk. Within the confines of Copper Creek Golf Course in Pleasant Hill, the Warriors improved their dual meet record to 2-0 with a 147-161 defeat of the Rams.

For the second straight outing, junior Jack Starr paced the way along with senior Josh Nichols who both carded nine-hole rounds of one-over-par 36. Senior Matthew O’Brien added a score of 37 followed by Charlie Steer carding a nine-hole round of 38, securing the win for Waukee. Course management has always been at the forefront for head coach John Kotz and his team and Thursday night, there was much to be pleased about.

“We played well on a sneaky good course today,” began Kotz. “Copper Creek has a specific game plan in order to play well. We did a lot of good things today, minimizing penalty strokes and utilizing good wedge play. We hit the ball fairly well and had some very good short game shots. Overall, I’m extremely happy with our performance. Copper Creek can sneak up on a team if they don’t manage the ball well and I feel we did that here today.”

What has made the Warriors so dominant over the course of the last five to ten years has been the continued pursuit of perfection which continued following Thursday’s action.

“Approach shots could have been a little better and we still need to capitalize on our good tee shots in some situations,” continued Kotz. “It’s the beginning of the season with a lot more yet to come so we’ll look to continue working on the execution of approach shots and put together a strong run the rest of the regular season.”

Next up on the docket for the Warriors will be the 16 team Fort Dodge Invitational on September 4 at the Fort Dodge Country Club. Following that will be another calendar circling event as Waukee travels to face West Des Moines Valley at Willow Creek Golf Course in a battle of two top eight ranked teams.