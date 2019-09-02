Campbell provides injury updates, OL impressions during Big 12 coaches teleconference

A lot of the optimism surrounding the Iowa State offensive line, and its expected improvement, centered on all five starters returning. So when its starting center went down in triple overtime with an apparent knee injury, more than a few people in Jack Trice Stadium skipped a breath.

The injury that kept Colin Newell out for the last few plays of the season opener against Northern Iowa might not be as bad as it looked initially, however, coach Matt Campbell believes.

Newell, a redshirt sophomore from Ames, is day-to-day with a knee sprain and could be back on the practice field later this week, Campbell said on the Big 12 coaches teleconference. If that’s the case, it’s a sigh of relief for the Cyclones and keeps the line continuity intact.

“That’s really what it was, more of a sprain than anything,” Campbell said. “Again, really fortunate from our end, which is huge.”

Newell has 13 career starts on the offensive line, all of which have come at center. He exited the field with assistance after Josh Knipfel fell into his right knee on the third play of overtime — UNI defensive lineman Jared Brinkman got around the senior on a pass rush.

Once he got to the sideline, Newell wrapped his knee and redshirt sophomore Derek Schweiger stepped in for the last three plays of the game. It was initially feared that Newell suffered an MCL tear similar to the one that robbed Kyle Kempt of more than half the season in 2018, but Campbell said Newell has a quicker path to return to the field.

“Kyle’s deal was an extensive deal where Colin’s is way more of a sprain than anything else,” Campbell added. “There’s no tear there and it’s not a situation where it’ll be an extended period of time. I really think it’s more day-to-day and we’ll see where he is by the end of this week more than anything.”

Newell, the only non-senior starter on the line, will have the upcoming bye week to make gains in his recovery, but if he would not be ready to go against No. 21 Iowa (1-0) on Sept. 14 in Jack Trice Stadium (3 p.m./FS1), the 21st-ranked Cyclones (1-0) will have a few options.

Schweiger, who saw his first game action against the Panthers, could be plugged in to start in order to minimize the disruption. Redshirt freshman Trevor Downing is also capable of playing guard and center. Redshirt senior Julian Good-Jones also started a full season at center.

“The neat thing for us is we’ve got multiple guys that have gone in and played center for us,” Campbell said. “Obviously Derek Schweiger came in and did a great job for us in the game. So if it was a situation where he wouldn’t be available to us, we’ve got a lot of options with certainly the things we’ve talked about.

“I think we feel really comfortable with what Derek has done there too right now that allows us to at least have some consistency.”

Kene Nwangwu, a redshirt junior running back, also exited the opener with an apparent shoulder injury. He rushed four times for 30 yards, and took his last handoff for a seven-yard gain late in the third quarter. Nwangwu also dealt with a hamstring issue during camp.

“Both guys,” Campbell said of Newell and Nwangwu, “we’ll know more so by the end of this week and their availability going into the following week, but at least right now day-to-day. Hopefully we’ll have those guys back on the practice field later this week.”

Nwangwu was part of a four-man rotation that rushed effectively most of the afternoon against UNI. He averaged 7.5 yards per carry while Johnnie Lang, Sheldon Croney and Breece Hall all averaged 4.3 yards per carry, and worked in tandem with the offensive line to get a push at the line of scrimmage. There were things, however, Campbell wants to see improve during the bye.

Sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy was efficient, going 30 of 41 passing for 278 yards and two touchdowns, but also took two sacks and didn’t have a pass longer than 21 yards. While the run blocking has appeared to take steps from last season, the pass protection has to get better.

“Physically (the line) did a great job in the running game throughout most of the game. Not to say it was all perfect, but I thought great growth from what we wanted to see and then I think the inconsistencies came a little bit in the pass pro,” Campbell said. “There were two big plays from a pass pro standpoint that had an impact on the football game, so again, things we must continue to work on.

"I thought overall there was certainly great improvement.”