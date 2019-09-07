Wil Wiemann can't help but smile when he talks about the Burlington High School volleyball team.

Wiemann, an assistant coach, is filling in as interim head coach while head coach Amber Taeger is out on maternity leave. And Wiemann, who coached the Grayhounds for several years before stepping away, is excited to be back on the bench doing what he loves best.

With the talent and athleticism the Grayhounds possess, Wiemann has every reason to be downright giddy.

"I love it because I don't necessarily have to do all the day to day head coaching stuff, but I enjoy being the top dog while Amber is out," Wiemann said. "We have something we haven't had in a long time and that is more depth than we're used to. That really helps us not only in games, but in practices."

Senior middle hitters Angel Baylark and Bailey Wiemann lead the Grayhounds' offense, joined by outside hitters Kylie May, Carley McGinity and Alyssa Dameron. Baylark averaged 1.37 kills and 0.85 blocks per set last year, while Bailey Wiemann averaged 0.91 kills and May averaged 1.36 kills.

"Angel and Bailey can jump out of the building," Wil Wiemann said. "Teams are going to have to earn their points because those two are going to keep the ball off the net."

Junior Madison Bunton is back as one of the setters after averaging 3.2 assists last year. Kayla Angle and Morgan Schroeder also will see time at setter.

"We are running a 6-2 when Maddy is in the front row hitting," Coach Wiemann said.

Brookelynne Korschgen, Peighton Davis, Brynn Casady and Elayna Zaiser will see time in the back row for the Grayhounds.

"We have a good group of defensive specialists," Wiemann said. "We are going to rotate some girls in and out of the back row. We will be able to pass well and play solid defense."

BHS begins play in the Southeast Conference this season and will host the opening round of the Southeast Conference Tournament on Oct. 8. Wiemann said the Grayhounds are looking forward to facing some different competition.

"Fairfield has a very good team and Fort Madison has been pushing to get to state the last few years," Wiemann said. "We are really looking forward to the season."