It was a successful weekend outing for the Waukee High School girls swimming team as the Warriors clinched a third-place finish at the Linn-Mar Invitational.

Held in Marion, the Warrior girls were one of eleven teams in attendance. They finished in third with a point total of 284 bested only by Dowling Catholic in second place with 441 points and powerhouse Ames in first with 530 points.

There were plenty of strong performances for the Warriors. Highlighting the efforts were five top-five finishes and a first-place finish. Leading the efforts on an individual note was Jessica Wigham. The freshman brought home two of Waukee’s four top-five finishes and took part in a second-place relay event. Her first-place result came in the 500-yard freestyle event. She bested the entire 41 swimmer field with a time of 5:02.28 and best her already state qualifying time of 5:04.67 set back on August 29 in Johnston. As if that wasn’t enough, Wigham bested her prior 2019 state qualifying time in the 200 freestyle. She clocked in a time of 1:55.53 narrowly missing the Sep. 3 time of 1:54.83 which qualified the freshman for state. Wigham was also the anchor leg in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Along with Mallory Kell, Maddi Kemp, and Anna Hamling, the foursome clocked in a second-place time of 3:38.29.

Other top-five finishes by Waukee included Mallory Kell in the 100-yard butterfly. After qualifying for state to kick the season off on August 29, Kell hasn’t put in a 100-yard butterfly time above 60 seconds. That included Saturday as the freshman clocked in a fourth-place time of 59.93 seconds.

Next up on the docket for Warrior swimming is a home match-up against Fort Dodge followed by an eight-team invitational Saturday, Sep. 28 at Valley High School