Iowa issued press release Monday centered on "inappropriate actions" made toward Hawkeyes' marching band

Athletics department officials from the University of Iowa and Iowa State University issued a joint press release Wednesday in an apparent effort to move on from an alleged incident that occurred after last weekend's football game.

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta and ISU athletics director Jamie Pollard sent a press release encouraging fans of both schools to improve the environment around the CyHawk game moving forward.

“Both the University of Iowa and Iowa State University are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone attending events on their respective campuses," Barta and Pollard said in the joint release Wednesday. "This includes members of the school’s marching bands. Unfortunately, both the Hawkeye and Cyclone marching bands have been the target of unacceptable behavior at football games in Iowa City and Ames in recent years. Some of the conduct directed at the students in our respective marching bands recently has been rude, vulgar, and in some cases, violent. We should all feel embarrassed when students in the bands don’t feel safe when performing at an away game.

"Each of our athletics departments is committed to doing whatever is necessary to improve the environment for visiting school marching bands in the future. A significant part of the solution is insisting our fans help address this issue by showing more respect to our visitors. We owe it to these hardworking performers to have a safe stage on which they can showcase their spirit and talent.”

Barta alleged in a press release Monday that "inappropriate actions" were made toward the Hawkeyes' marching band following the game, but declined specifics. Iowa beat ISU 18-17.

Pollard responded to Barta's initial press release with a comment Tuesday morning, citing Iowa's vague release, but adding ISU would aid in the investigation if it was provided details of what, where and when.

"This state had a national audience with GameDay," Pollard said. "It was an awesome, celebratory day for both Iowa and Iowa State. It brought great exposure to the CyHawk series and Iowa Corn and everything great about this state. It pains me to think that a pretty vague release has kind of damaged that nationally. That’s unfortunate.

“We’re waiting to hear what, where, when. We’ll gladly jump in and try to help. Until then it’s pretty hard to know what we’re looking for.”