Sophomore receiver had a 73-yard touchdown catch versus Iowa

Tarique Milton knew the play call and what the result could be. For most of the afternoon, the matchups between the Iowa State wide receivers and Iowa defensive backs favored the Cyclones, and the redshirt sophomore was aware of the opportunity he had in front of him.

Offensive coordinator Tom Manning dialed up a crossing route that allowed Brock Purdy to hit Milton across the middle for a 73-yard touchdown to give ISU a lead, and put the pressure on Nate Stanley and the Hawkeyes offense. Purdy knew he could trust Milton.

“His route came across the middle, it opened up and I saw it, so I took it,” the sophomore quarterback said after the game. “He did a great job of catching it and taking off. It was pretty sweet.”

Even so, Milton’s excitement was rather subdued.

“It comes with confidence and just going out there and executing it,” Milton said of big play opportunities. “I go through it with practice. Just like (senior receiver La’Michael Pettway) says, a game is nothing but practice in front of a big crowd. That’s how I think about it.”

The ability to be cool under pressure, while maintaining some swagger, is a fine line that receivers have to walk. Milton, who plays on the outside at 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds, can do both with aplomb, and was efficient last weekend against Iowa.

Milton had career highs in receptions (8) and receiving yards (144) against the Hawkeyes, with his 73-yard touchdown reception serving as the longest of his career. His usage in the opener against UNI was choppy, but he does have 10 catches on 13 targets through two games.

When it faced an Iowa secondary riddled by injuries, ISU saw an opening to create mismatches through the air. Deshaunte Jones and La’Michael Pettway are tough covers from the slot and boundary, respectively, while Milton offers a skill set that can move between the two.

“He can separate,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “One of the things you appreciate about Tarique is he’s a great route-runner on top of that and I think that’s one of the things that you look at the next level, what do the elite receivers do, they’ve got the ability to separate at the top of the route and they’ve got the ability to separate in terms of cushion and coverage.

“Tarique can do all those things and you saw some of that in maybe its finest form Saturday night from his standpoint.”

Hakeem Butler, who was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL this spring, obviously took most of the attention from opposing defenses a year ago. That helped open things up for Milton, who tallied 34 catches and 417 receiving yards with a timely 60-yard touchdown catch in a road win against Oklahoma State. As good as he was, Milton looked to build on his skills.

The loss of Butler and Matt Eaton in particular meant Milton would likely be used more heavily in one-on one-matchups than he was a year ago. Instead of being a rotational player, his rep count would go up dramatically. Purdy and Milton worked together frequently in the offseason.

“What was really fun for me was to watch what he did in spring practice and the relationship Brock and Tarique started to form through spring practice and then into the summer,” Campbell said. “Then what I saw in fall camp, I really did feel like Tarique has an opportunity to have a big-time breakout year this year because of that chemistry.”

Milton also worked with quality control coach Taylor Mouser in the summer on route running, and becoming more crisp coming in and out of his breaks. On a slippery field last weekend, Milton kept his cool and his footing to deliver big plays. He plans on many more in 2019.

“Just coming in day in and day out, just working hard and taking care of my body is really what was important,” Milton said. “Just staying on the same page with Brock and the coaching staff and everybody on the team, really.”