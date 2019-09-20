Abby Ryon won the Class A girls race, leading Class 3A's 13th-ranked Mount Pleasant High School to the team title at the Timm Lamb Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Fort Madison Middle School.

Ryon won the Class A race in18 minutes, 51.5 seconds. The Panthers finished with 25 points and had four runners place in the top five. Muscatine was second with 47 points, followed by Fort Madison with 90.

Also for the Panthers, Maggie Jennings was third in 21:24.8, Abby Blint was fourth in 21:25.9 and Cristina Carthey was fifth in 22:07.1.

Anna Kester was the Bloodhounds' top finisher, taking eighth in 22:21.5.

Destiny Bennett paced Keokuk, placing 16th in 23:17.9.

For Burlington, Ella Schroeder was 17th in 23:21.1, Cora Ransford was 33rd in 25:04.3 and Brianna Reed was 46th in 27:47.7.

Danville-New London junior Addison Parrott won the Class B girls race in 19:34.2. Clark County (Mo.) won the team title with 33 points, one better than the Bears.

Also in the top 10, Van Buren's Faith Neeley was third in 21:09.5, Danville-New London's Breann Yaley was fourth in 22:10.5, Mediapolis' Brooklyn Moehle was fifth in 22:15.7, Central Lee's Amanda Gilpin was sixth in 22:34.1, Winfield-Mount Union's Avery Maeder was ninth in 23:17.9 and Van Buren's Codi Welch was 10th in 23:20.3.

Notre Dame-West Burlington freshman Landry Begner finished 26th in 28:48.2.

Averi Sipes led Columbus, taking 21st in 26:41.6, while Abby Kemper led Louisa-Muscatine, taking 19th in 26:06.7.

On the boys side, Muscatine won the Class A team title with 35 points, 43 better than runner-up Fairfield.

Danville-New London won the Class B team title with 34 points. Columbus was second with 87 points, while Winfield-Mount Union was third with 99 points.

Nathan Frazee of Clark County won the Class B boys race in 16:28.8. Hpoly Trinity's Matt Hellige was second in 16:49.5, while Danville-New London's Ty Carr was third in 16:54.6. Also in the top 10 were Van Buren's Jonah Heckenberg (fifth in 17:38.9) and Brody Barton of W-MU (fifth in 17:48.4). A trio of Bears finished seventh through ninth. Allen Bonneson was seventh in 17:59.7, Alexander Julian was eighth in 18:00.7 and Oliver Sowell was ninth in 18:17.8.

Isaac Acosta was Columbus' top finisher, taking 12th in 18:48.2, while Paul Hoopes paced Louisa-Muscatine, taking 19th in 19:16.7.

Notre Dame-West Burlington finished fifth with 137 points. For the Nikes, Elijah Vance was 15th in 19:09.9, Colton Sherwood was 26th in 20:07.3, Parker Davis was 29th in 20:11.2, Austin Applegate was 45th in 21:37.6, Davis Ricketts was 46th in 21:39.4 and Kaleb Allen was 59th in 23:21.9.

Burlington's Conor Stringer won the Class A boys race in 16:46. Also for the Grayhounds, Evan Walker was 16th in 18:22.0, Will Neises was 24th in 18:39.3, Brian Velazquez was 29th in 19:11.4, Samuel Morehead was 37th in 19:37.5, Paul Creek was 45th in 20:09.3, Christian Bracht-Wagner was 47th in 20:17.2, Evan Brown was 50th in 20:28.0, Aidan Pfeiffer was 55th in 20:53.4, Michael Hellman was 68th in 22:06.5 and Sam Mosley was 84th in 24:06.1.

Will Gager led Fort Madison taking 14th in 18:17.4, while Luke Ryon paced Mount Pleasant, finishing 20th in 18:27.9.

VOLLEYBALL

NO. 4 VAN BUREN 3, NO. 9 HOLY TRINITY 0: Class 2A's fourth-ranked Warriors posted a 25-22, 25-22, 25-10 South Division win over Class 1A's ninth-ranked Crusaders at Keosauqua.

Selena Sayre had 18 kills, 10 digs and three aces for the Warriors, while Grace Davidson had nine kills, 13 digs and an ace, Taryn Scheuermann had 15 kills and three blocks, Logan Schmitt put up 20 assists and an ace, Madison Bartholomew had 17 assists and a pair of blocks, Isabel Manning had 20 digs and an ace and Chloe Davidson had an ace.

Claire Pothitakis led the Crusaders (6-4, 2-2) in kills with 10, followed by Katie Denning (six), Brooke Mueller and Kassi Randolph (five each) and Avery Hopper (three). ailey Hellweg had 14 assists, while Randolph had 13. Maria Rauenbuehler had 28 digs for the Crusaders, followed by Randolph with 12. Randolph and Hopper each had two blocks. Randolph and Taylor Crabtree each had an ace serve.

NO. 8 MEDIAPOLIS SWEEPS COLUMBUS, L-M: Class 2A's eighth-ranked Bullettes swept an SEI Superconference North Division triangular at Columbus Juniction, beating the host school, 25-10, 25-12. 25-7 and beating Louisa-Muscatine, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15.

Louisa-Muscatine toppled Columbus, 23-25, 25-9, 25-20, 26-24.

Helaina Hillyard led the Bulletts with 25 kills and eight ace serves. Also for Mediapolis, Ruthie Jahn had 14 kills and eight digs, Mackenzie Springsteen had 15 digs, Josie Wolter had 11 kills and 10 aces, Ellie Gerber had nine kills and Olivia Moehle had 50 assists.

Mediapolis (10-0 overall, 5-0 North Division) plays Saturday in the Lisbon Tournament.

Kylee Sanders led Louisa-Muscatine's front row with 31 kills and nine blocks. Hailey Sanders had nine kills and Laken Werner added eight. McKenna Hohenadel finished with 45 assists and three blocks. Shadyn Bishop served eight aces on 30-for-34 efficiency. Hailey Sanders was 29-for-33 with five aces, Maisy Howell went 15-for-16 with three aces and Kylee Sanders had two aces on 22-for-22.

Louisa-Muscatine (6-6) plays in the Keokuk tournament Saturday.

WACO 3, DANVILLE 0: The Warriors swept the Bears, 25-14, 25-15, 25-20 in a South Division match at Wayland.

WACO's Laney Graber broke the school career assist record which was previously 1025.

W-MU 3, HIGHLAND 0: With Jenna Buffington sidelines with an injury, Class 1A's 13th-ranked Lady Wolves swept the Huskies in a North Division match at Winfield, winning 25-21, 25-7, 25-12.

Anna Hudson and Melina Oepping each had 10 kills for W-MU, while Jami Wilkerson and Kayla Edwards each had four kills. Edwards dished up 24 assists. Kyndal Townsley led W-MU in digs with 17, while Carlee Sloan had 11 and Wilkerson had seven.

W-MU missed just five serves in the match. Wilkerson had six aces, Molly Miller had five and Edwards and Townsley each had three.

W-MU (12-3, 4-0) plays Monday in the Holy Trinity Classic.

ILLINI WEST 2, LEWISTOWN 1: Ava Bliss pounded down 12 kills and Megan harrell and Paige Gutting each added six as the Chargers won a road match, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20.

Karli Artman put up 30 assists for the Chargers, while Taylor Pence had 21 digs, Bliss and Harrell each had 18 digs and Artman had 13 digs.

The Charges trailed 19-17 in the third set when Pence had two aggressive serves and Bliss put down two kills to end the match.

Illini West (14-3 overall, 2-0 conference) plays Tuesday at Knoxville.