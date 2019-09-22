After a tight first set, the Concordia Bulldogs were not nice visitors as they easily took care of the Peru State volleyball team in the Al Wheeler Activity Center Saturday afternoon.



Concordia improved to 13-2 with a 25-22, 25-12, 25-11 victory over the 'Cats. Peru State fell to 4-15 after losing the non-conference match.



First Set Action



A kill from Mallory Matthies (Omaha) off an assist from Cassidy Davis (Colorado Springs, Colo.) gave the Bobcats the first point of the match. Cheyenne Birkle (Holden, Mo.) served up an ace to make it 2-0 before the Bulldogs got on the scoreboard.



Peru State would lead for most of the first part of the set as they built a four-point lead at 11-7 after a kill by Davis on a setter dump. The 'Cats would still lead by four at 14-10 after a Bulldog service error. Concordia would come back to tie it at 15 and then take a 16-15 lead. An attack error by Concordia tied the game at 16-16.



The Bobcats would came back to take the lead at 19-18 only to see Concordia score the next two points. A kill by Claire Cudney (Marysville, Mo.) off an assist from Davis would tie the score at 20-20. The 'Cats would see the Bulldogs score the next three points forcing a Peru State time out. Alyssa Childers (Lincoln) would get a kill from Davis to put the Bobcats within two at 23-21, but the Bobcats would have a service error.



Concordia would eventually win 25-22.



Second Set Action



The Bulldogs would score the first two points of the set and never trailed as they went on for an easy 25-12 win.



Third Set Action



Matthies and Davis hooked up for the first point of the third set only to see Concordia score the next four points. A service error by the Bulldogs made it 4-2. The Bobcats were still within two at 6-4, but Concordia would start to build on their lead after that point.



Team Statistics



Concordia hit an outstanding .393 in the match while holding the Bobcats to .081. The Bulldogs also served tough as they nailed 12 service aces compared to just three for the 'Cats. Another big difference in team statistics was that Concordia had eight total blocks compared to just one for the Bobcats.



Peru Individual Statistics



Matthies and Cudney led Peru State with seven kills each. Alexandra Chavarria (Hollister, Calif.) added five kills in the loss.



Davis led the team with 13 assists while Darlene Quinonez Holguin (Anthony, N.M.) finished with five assists.



Davis, Quinonez Holguin, and Birkle each had one service ace.



Quinonez Holguin led the team with nine digs while Cudney added seven.



Childers and Chavarria were credited with one block assist.



Upcoming Contests



Peru State will be on the road for three straight Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) matches. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the Bobcats will face the Wildcats of Culver-Stockton in Canton, Mo., at 7 p.m. Presently, Culver-Stockton is 7-9 overall and 2-4 in the Heart.



On Friday, Peru State will be in Dubuque, Iowa, taking on the Clarke Pride. Clarke is 11-4 overall and 1-2 in Heart action. Then, on Saturday, the 'Cats will be in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, facing Mount Mercy at 2 p.m. The Mustangs are 11-6 on the year and are 1-3 in conference play.



The 'Cats will be back at home on the first of October when they host Bellevue at 7 p.m. The Bruins are 12-4 and are ranked in the NAIA Coaches' Top 25 Poll.