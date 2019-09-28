MAXWELL — Collins-Maxwell got more than it bargained for from Colo-NESCO’s ground game during Friday’s 8-man District 5 game with the Royals, but thanks to their explosive playmakers the Spartans overcame their defensive woes to post a 52-43 victory and earn the first homecoming victory in program history.

Collins-Maxwell (3-3) gave up 334 yards rushing against the Royals, but the Spartans recorded four touchdowns of 20 yards or more and the big-play ability proved to be the difference in giving them their second-straight win in the series.

“Their quarterback can just sling it,” Colo-NESCO coach Josh Nessa said. “That Livesay kid and 25 (Wes Kahler) - they can just run under balls. We tried to double up on Livesay and our safeties trouble getting there.”

Collins-Maxwell also finished with four touchdowns of at least 20 yards in each of its previous two victories.

On Friday Spartan quarterback Kadin Bennett threw for 291 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 99 and two scores. Despite constant double-teams Brett Livesay caught eight passes for 174 yards and three scores and Kahler made five grabs for 87 yards and one touchdown.

“My two wide receivers stepped up when I needed them,” Bennett said. “Brett made some crazy catches tonight, Wes had some crazy catches, my line stepped up and I had some crazy runs.”

It was the big plays that turned the momentum of the game.

Colo-NESCO came out fired up and took an early 12-0 lead. But on the first play after the second Royal touchdown Bennett found Livesay on a deep pass down the sideline for a 65-yard touchdown.

“I wasn’t feeling so hot when got down 12-0,” Livesay said. “When I made that catch I just knew we were in the game.”

A.J. Smith and Kahler both had touchdown catches of over 20 yards to push Collins-Maxwell in front by a 22-12 score. The Spartans never trailed the rest of the way.

At 6-6 with good speed Livesay is the primary target for Bennett. He entered Friday’s game leading 8-man ball in receiving with 41 catches for 799 yards and 17 touchdowns.

But the emergence of Kahler has made Collins-Maxwell much more dangerous and has played a big role in the Spartans winning three of four games after an 0-2 start.

“If I’m being double-covered then it opens him up and can make some big plays like he did tonight and the game before,” Livesay said. “It’s helpful when we can both make great plays like that.”

Kahler credited Bennett for helping him succeed, though he did joke that his quarterback is a little off the mark sometimes.

“I’ve got a great quarterback,” Kahler said. “He hits me, sometimes, in the right spot. Most of the time it’s behind me, but I go get it.”

Bennett pointed out a rise in confidence contributing to Kahler’s success.

“Wes always talks about how he wants the ball,” Bennett said. “When Brett’s double-covered that’s a good opportunity to get Weston some points.”

Smith has also been a weapon for the Spartans. He ran for 50 yards in addition to his touchdown catch on Friday.

Having such a productive offense helped Collins-Maxwell mask its flaws on defense against Colo-NESCO. But the Spartans are well aware they can’t always just sit back and put everything on the offense, especially next week with a road game against defending district champion Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

“If we play defense like that we’re just going to get stomped by Gladbrook,” Bennett said. “I think Colo is a good team, but Gladbrook is definitely a top-tier team that we have to beat this year. If we wanna win we’ve got to step up our defense.”