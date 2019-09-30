Peru State senior cross country runner Julia Zurek (Louisville) continues to improve as she ran her personal best time of 22:14.31 in the Wildcat Open hosted by Wayne State Friday afternoon.



Zurek, finished 28th to lead the Bobcats and was 27th for scoring purposes. Her time was 25 seconds faster than she ran two weeks ago.



Three NCAA Division II schools topped the meet with Minnesota State – Moorhead winning with a score of 32. Wayne State was second with 44 and Southwest Minnesota State was third with a team total of 91.



NAIA schools finished out the field. In fourth was Mount Marty (S.D.) at 95, followed by Bellevue with 105 and Peru State with a team total of 173.



Jacey Sutton (Wahoo) was the next Bobcat finisher as she was 40th/35th in a time of 24:46.78. Sophia Schroeder (Ravenna) was right behind Sutton in 41st/36th running her race is 24:50.89.



Hailee Lynn (Malcolm) was 43rd/37th in 24:59.91 and Alyssa Brink (Oakland, Iowa) finished 47th/38th in 25:41.19.



Other Peru State runners included: Marissa Wingert (Panama, Iowa) – 49th/40th in 26:21.98; Aubrey Wattier (Malcolm) – 51st/41st in 27:00.37; Brealynn Wattier (Malcolm) – 52nd in 28:13.09; Annika McDonald (Tecumseh) – 53rd in 28:53.78; and Makalah Scheele (Beatrice) – 29:34.44.



Several other Bobcats had their best times of the season. Lynn cut 72 seconds off her previous best time of the year while Brink cut 32 seconds off. Wingert had over a two minute improvement while McDonald ran nearly three minutes faster. Scheele also had a season best time by shaving 59 seconds off her previous best.



Upcoming Meets



For the first time in recent cross country history, the Bobcats will be participating in the Rim Rock Classic held in Lawrence, Kan., next Saturday morning. This will be a huge meet for Peru State as this is hosted by the University of Kansas and will have teams from all competition levels.



Then, Peru State will be off for several weeks before running in the Mid-States Classic hosted by Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan., on Oct. 26.



The following week, the team will host its annual Nebraska's Toughest Mile. Registration information can be found at https://goo.gl/pkESvY