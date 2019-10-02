In another dominant outing for the Class 4A tenth-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes volleyball team, the Fillies captured their 21st win of the season with a three set victory over Pella Christian.

It was their 18th road contest of the season but the Fillies played like they were at home besting their conference counterpart 25-20 in set one, 25-21 in set two, and 25-15 in set three to round out the three-set sweep. The unblemished night marked the teams’ 17th shutout win of the 2019 campaign. It was a game of both sound offense and defense for the Fillies who withstood a 31-kill performance by the Lady Eagles. The Pella Christian offense overall did all they could to give DC-G fits including 59 digs and 51 successful serves on the night. Fortunately for the Fillies, they stood strong defensively and took home the victory.

For the Fillies, their strong night was brought in part by several strong individual performances. Senior Katelyn Knudsen continued her fantastic senior campaign by adding 12 kills to the mix to lead the team. With those 12 kills added in, Knudsen now boasts 247 total kills on the season which leads all Little Hawkeye Conference players. It is also the seventh consecutive match where the senior has led or tied for the team lead in kills for the match. Grace Mikota was next up in line for the Fillies with eight kills on the night, bringing her total to 174 on the season, a top ten mark inside the Little Hawkeye Conference.

For yet another consecutive outing, Ashley Ferguson paced the team in digs with 20 on the night which just so happened to mark a season-high for the senior. After Tuesday night, Ferguson now wields 257 total digs on the 2019 campaign, a top five mark within the Little Hawkeye Conference.

The win now gives the Fillies a 21-4 record. Next up on the docket for head coach Cheryl Voelker and her squad will be the 15 team Urbandale Invitational which will kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 from Urbandale High School.