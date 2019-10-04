The time has finally come as today, the Dallas Center-Grimes volleyball team will take on the 16 team Urbandale Invitational.

It will be quite the field for Class 4A tenth-ranked Fillies to go up against as 12 of the 16 teams are Class 5A opponents. It will be the third straight weekend tournament for the Fillies but it will be the most unique not just with the field, but the location. Due to construction work near Urbandale High School, DC-G will be hosting the Urbandale Invite.

It’s a quick change of pace but nothing that DC-G activities director Brent Buttjer and the activities department can’t handle as noted by coach Cheryl Voelker.

“Our booster club and activities department have done a great job with the transition,” said Voelker. “They’ve actually made it a very smooth transition and we’re very grateful for all the time they’ve put in an will put in Saturday.”

DC-G will come into the tournament on a very strong note having won eight of their last ten matches. During that span, they’ve lost a mere seven sets. The Fillies have had yet another strong season and as they enter the invitational this morning, they will have done so with a different looking roster. Despite the different look, the Fillies have been just as strong ranking top ten or better in kills, digs, and assists across the Class 4A landscape.

While last year held a lot more height for the Fillies, they have more than made up for the change with the use of speed and great court vision.

“We may not have the height that we’ve had in the past but we’re really strong in speed and how we view the court which has more than made up for that,” began coach Voelker. “The girls do a great job of utilizing their speed in the right manner because teams can have speed and miss-use it, this team does not. They are also great at viewing the court. They are doing great at viewing where the blocks might happen and opportunities to turn it around into a strong offensive attack for us.”

That has showcased itself quite well for the Fillies and while skill has been a big part of that, it’s the teams’ motto of never settle that has also played a big part.

“We talked to the players before the season and asked them what they want this season to be like,” said coach Voelker. “They could have looked at who we lost from last year and be ok with a lesser season but they decided to never settle for anything other than another state tournament season. That’s been a big driving force for these girls this season.”

The Fillies will battle the tough Urbandale Invitational field with that strong motto and more beginning at 8 a.m from Dallas Center-Grimes High School.