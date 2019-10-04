If you were a fan of offense, Friday night’s gridiron contest in Adel was the game for you. With over 800 yards of combined offense with 70 combined points scored, it was an offensive explosion as ADM hosted district foe Creston. Thanks to 459 yards themselves, the Tigers captured their first district win by edging out the Panthers 42-28.

A big mission for head coach Garrison Carter and his team was to get back to a strong rushing attack which certainly happened Friday night as the Tigers posted 261 yards on the ground. The main highlight of the ground game came from Justice Paulson who collected a career-high 151 rushing yards on the night. Twenty of those yards helped provide the first score of the game as Paulson capped off a 79-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown score. Overall ADM captured 13 of 21 first downs via the ground game.

The second quarter ended up being quite the shutout with two scores per team. The Tigers punched in the first second-quarter score on a 38-yard pitch and catch from Lucas Ray to Zach Fuller for the 14-0 lead. After Creston answered with a 46-yard touchdown pass of their own, Ray found himself back on the receiving end of a Tate Stine-Smith pass to bring ADM’s lead to 21-6. It marked the second of three aerial scores for the Tigers and second touchdown which included Lucas Ray. The sophomore ended the night with 67 total yards receiving and one touchdown on eight receptions.

It was quite a back-and-forth nature to the game which meant it was Creston to capture another score and they did to wrap up the first half, forcing both teams to head into the intermission break with a 21-14 ADM lead. While it was a slightly comfortable lead, it was nowhere near what the Tigers were comfortable with as senior Kaden Sutton explained.

“We were happy that we had the lead at halftime but we knew we had to stop them on defense and find the end-zone more on offense,” said Sutton.

Creston definitely made it interesting coming out of the break but it was that stingy defense Sutton talked about that prevailed early and was highlighted by a Tom Boorn pass deflection that fell right into the hands of Kaden Sutton for ADM’s first pick-six of the season so far. It’s not often that defensive linemen get the chance to find the endzone but it was certainly in the cards tonight and it was an overall exciting moment for Sutton himself.

“That was crazy,” began Sutton. “We had great penetration into their backfield and to come down with the ball in the end-zone was one of the coolest things so far this season.”

Creston then fired back with a 33-yard score of their own to cut the ADM lead down to 28-21. Thanks to Stine-Smith’s running abilities, the Tigers found their way back to a 14 point lead as the junior scampered for 26 yards and the score, thus bringing ADM’s advantage to 35-21. What was also impressive about the night for Stine-Smith was his passing skills as he ended up with 160 yards and two scores through the air. One of those scores came on an amazing pitch and catch with Nathan Conrad for a 28-yard score. It also marked the second game where Stine-Smith was void of an interception thrown. Conrad himself ended up leading the Tigers through the air with 89 yards and that one score on six receptions.

The Tigers now improve their overall record to 4-2 and even out their district record at 1-1. The Tigers get a chance to make it 2-1 in district play when they welcome in Glenwood for their next contest Friday, Oct. 11.