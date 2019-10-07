For the third straight weekend, the Dallas Center-Grimes volleyball team was involved in tournament action as they battled through the Urbandale Invitational.

Even though the tournament was held at DC-G High School, it was anything but easy for the Fillies who split their four-game outing. It was primarily a Class 5A field including top 15 ranked opponents in sixth-ranked Waukee and 11th-ranked Southeast Polk along with Class 2A second-ranked Western Christian. The two victories for the Fillies came against Class 5A’s Ames and Sioux City North, both in two sets. The two losses for the Fillies came against Southeast Polk and Western Christian.

Leading the way individually in the kills department was senior Katelyn Knudsen who totaled 29 kills for the invitational. The highlight match for her came against Sioux City North where the Fillies won a nail bitter set one 24-22 and stole the show in set two 21-12. Knudsen captured a tournament-high 13 kills against the North Stars and posted one of her highest kill efficiency marks of a single tournament match all season at .565. It was also a game highlighted by Grace Mikota who tallied a match-best eleven digs with a perfect 13-for-13 from the serving line added in.

The other win for the Fillies against Ames also came in two sets although in a slightly easier fashion 21-6 in set one and 21-11 in set two. A couple of newer names showcased their talents including sophomore Kenna Jackson who led the match with ten assists while going a perfect eight-for-eight in serving opportunities. Jackson ended the invite with a team-best 29 assists. It was also a highlight game for Grace Mikota from the serving line as the junior went a perfect nine-for-nine with a season-high five aces.

The two losses for the Fillies came against respective ranked teams in Class 5A and Class 2A. DC-G kicked off their Saturday against Southeast Polk where they suffered just their fifth loss of the season. The Fillies fell into a big hole in set one and fell 21-12 but did storm back late in set two to even things up 21-17. The unfortunate part was that the Fillies fell in set three for the match loss 15-13.

The Fillies did not have the skills of senior Ashley Ferguson available to them and with it, DC-G did not have the help of her 257 digs heading into the day. Even with that said, the Fillies totaled 109 digs for the afternoon. Even with the loss, the Fillies did put up 30 digs against Class 2A’s second-ranked Western Christian. They fought hard but it was the worst match of the day for DC-G who fell 25-13 in set one, their worst single set loss of the season. They then fell in set two by a 25-19 margin marking just the second match sweep loss of the season for Dallas Center-Grimes.

Next up for the now 23-6 Fillies will be a Little Hawkeye Conference contest against Pella on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The Fillies will lay host to the Lady Dutch at Meadows Gym with the freshmen group to kick things off at 4 p.m. followed by the JV and Varsity teams.