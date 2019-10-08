They came, they saw, they conquered. Those are the repeating words used to describe the reigning Class 4A champion Waukee boys golf team as they captured their second straight district title Tuesday afternoon.

Within the rolling hills of the Whispering Creek Golf Course for the second straight season, Waukee topped the 14-team field, this time with a collective team score of 36-over-par 324. It was an outing that was months in the making as noted by head coach John Kotz.

“These guys have so much knowladge of the game and are very skilled that they can easily make it to state this year,” said Kotz earlier in the season. “They’re to the point where they have just little things to improve upon but they do that so well. They’ve really grown over the course of not just this year but in years past as members of the JV team.”

Four of Waukee’s six golfers captured top ten performances across 18-holes played. It was a two-way tie for the top spot among the Warrior golfers and it included a very familiar pair in junior Jack Starr and senior Matthew O’Brien. Both carded 18-hole scores of eight-over-par 80. With the help of two back-nine birdies, Starr was able to land his eight-over-par performance. Starr birdied holes ten and 15 making him not just the only Warrior to do so, but the only golfer to do so who finished inside the top ten. As for Matthew O’Brien, his round of 80 included a birdie across hole five, the only Warrior individual to do so the entire meet.

Fellow senior Josh Nichols was not far behind as he carded his best district outing with a nine-over-par score of 81. Nichols was the only Warrior to finish off the front-nine with a birdie on the par four hole nine and one of four out of over 70 golfers to card two birdies or more. He finished his day with a back nine score of 43. The final counting score for Waukee came from Charlie Andrews who posted a front-nine score of 42 and improved upon that across the back nine with a five-over-par 41. Put that all together and the senior carded an eleven-over-par score of 83.

Jack Utsler carded a front-nine score of 42 and a back-nine score of 56 while Charlie Steer carded a front-nine score of 44 and a back-nine score of 47 for a grand total of 19-over-par 91.

Overall it’s been another phenomenal season for Waukee boys golf who followed up their fifth CIML-Iowa Conference tournament title with a seventh regular season dual meet title (co-champions with Valley). That was of course then followed up by Waukee’s second straight team trip to the state golf meet. The Warriors will be looking to capture a sixth state title since 2011 and they will be doing so at the Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City. The Class 4A state meet will take place Oct. 11th and 12th with a 10:30 shotgun start on Friday and a 9 a.m. shotgun start on Saturday.