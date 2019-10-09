With another dominant outing on the gridiron, the Van Meter football team remained unblemished in their 48-6 defeat over West Central Valley Friday night in Van Meter.

En route to capturing a Class 1A record 27th straight district win, the Bulldogs piled on over 450 yards of total offense and scored in three out of the four quarters played. The action got started quite early just two minutes into the contest as senior runningback Ian Abrahamson punched in the games first score on a one yard touchdown run. That not only highlighted one of the higher single quarter scoring efforts this season by the Bulldogs, but it also kicked off the rushing attack that produced a single-game high 379 ground yards.

The Bulldogs went on to score three more times within the first quarter alone, including the lone touchdown toss for senior quarterback Anthony Potthoff on a 41-yard pitch and catch with Zach Madden. That put the Bulldogs up 14-0 with just over eight minutes left in the opening quarter. Three minutes later, Abrahamson found the end-zone once more on a 41-yard run to cap off a two-play, 50-yard scoring drive. That would be the final end-zone trip for the senior who ended his night with 86 yards and two scores on four carries. For the second consecutive week, Van Meter needed only nine plays on offense to capture an early lead 28-0.

Dalten Van Pelt rouned out the first quarter scoring with 2:45 left in the opening stanza on a two-yard touchdown scamper. Van Meter also posted two more scores across the second quarter including Van Pelt’s second ground score to finish off a three-play, 57 yard drive. Gannon Archer joined in on the scoring fun when he took off on foot and traveled four yards into the end-zonem to establish a 41-0 lead for the hometown Bulldogs. Carter Durflinger had the last laugh for the home team as he capped off the longest scoring drive of the night for the Bulldogs, eight plays and 43 yards gained.

The only scoring allowed by the stingy Bulldog defensem came with 50 seconds remaining in the contest and brought the score to its final resting place of 48-6. The Bulldog defense limited the best weapon for the visiting Wildcats and forced West Central Valley to just 22 rushing yards, the fewest by an opponent in the last two seasons. When the Wilcats tried the air attack, the Bulldogs were right there to sniff it out which included a two-interception night from junior Alex Jones and a one-interception night from sophomore Chris Schreck. The two picks by Jones marks the first time a Van Meter defensive star picked off two passes in a single game since 2017. Hunter Coyle, Sam Grob, and Bryce Cole all led the way with three unassisted tackles on the night.

The win keeps the Bulldogs without a loss at 6-0 overall and 2-0 inside district play. Van Meter now has 26 consecutive home wins which dates back to November of 2014.

Next up on the 2019 docket for the Bulldogs will be their toughest battle yet. On Friday, Oct. 11 Van meter will travel to Panora to square off against the second unbeated team within the district. The showdown with the Panthers will be the eleventh overall, a series that Van Meter holds the edge in six games to four. The pivitol game will commence from Panorama High School beginning at 7 p.m.