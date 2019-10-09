The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) has named Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) volleyball player Dakota Miles the ICCAC Athlete of the Week for Division II volleyball for the week of September 30 to October 6.

Miles, a freshman from Dallas Center, was named as a defensive player. She is the second DMACC volleyball player to earn athlete of the week honors this season, joining sophomore Amber Dilsaver of Fort Madison, who earned the honor for the week of Sept. 9 to 15. Miles, a libero, helped DMACC to a 3-2 record during the week, coming up with 121 digs in 20 sets, including a 35-dig performance in a 3-1 win over Waubonsee Community College (WCC) in the DMACC Tournament. The Bears dropped decisions to Parkland College (PC), the top-ranked team in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II poll, and seventh-ranked Highland Community College (HCC).

One of DMACC’s three wins came against Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC), which is ranked first in the NJCAA Division III poll. Miles leads the ICCAC in digs with 616 and in digs per set (6.42). Her season also includes two kills, 51 assists and 20 ace serves.

The DMACC volleyball team, 13-13 on the season and 3-2 in the ICCAC, faces Southeastern Community College (SECC) tonight at West Burlington. SECC is 17-11 overall and 3-2 in conference play.