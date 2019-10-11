Every Friday night breeds significance and a night filled with excitement.

Coming up Friday, Oct. 11, that will be taken to a whole new level as ADM football will be honoring the local hero’s from active military, veterans, law enforcement, fire fighters, EMS, first responders and more. The Tigers will be Honoring the Heroes Among US during the event.

For those individuals involved with any of those entities, they will have a very fun night on the gridiron ahead of them. First at 6:15 p.m., the Tigers will ask local heroes to join them on the field for warm-ups. Things will then move inside as the team will head to the locker room for the pregame speech.

Those from any branch of the military and more will then once again be asked to join the team on the March to the Field. Those involved will then be asked to join the team on the field for the National Anthem. All this is with free admission to all local heroes. At the end of the first quarter, those from the military, veterans, law enforcement, fire fighters, EMS, first responders and more will then be recognized in front of fans.

High school students are invited to dress in red, white and blue. ADM fans are then asked to dress as a SOUPer hero. Fans are also invited to bring a canned food donation for the food pantry.