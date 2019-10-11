It was a cold and windy night in Grimes but the DC-G football Mustangs were playing red hot as they captured their third straight district win and sixth straight overall win Friday night.

With the help of dominating defense, the Mustangs rolled to a 30-6 victory over visiting Boone. The biting cold wasn’t the only wild aspect of the game as tempers flared, yet all ended well for the Mustangs who have put themselves in the district driver’s seat alongside Carroll. Both teams captured wins atop district play and remain undefeated in their respective district.

It was another combination night where the Mustang defense was steller to the point of five forced turnovers while allowing just 173 total yards of offense. Behind four interceptions and one fumble recovery, it was the biggest night of the season in terms of takeaways for the DC-G defense and marked the fourth time the Mustangs have forced an opposing offense under 200 yards of total offense. It was another near-perfect night on the defensive side of the ball and one that had head coach Scott Heitland very happy.

“We knew coming into the game that Boone had two of the top receivers in the district and that it was going to be a battle and it sure was,” said Heitland. “A great job by our guys to step up and make it tough for their quarterback. Our guys didn’t let him have much time in the pocket and our secondary did a great job with cutting down passing lanes and forcing their offense into tough situations.”

Individually, perhaps no one did that better than senior Gabe Jorgensen who followed up a strong tackling night with a career-single game-best two interceptions. The senior was one of four separate individuals to collect at least one interception alongside Brody Brugher, Trenton Liebe, and Garrett Morris.

“Boone was really targeting Gabe’s side of the field tonight and he did a great job rising up to the challenge,” started Heitland. “He had some big tackles tonight for us along with with those two interceptions so a great effort out of him tonight.”

On the offensive side of the ball, the Mustangs produced a season-high 301 yards of total offense with four scores. The first of which came late in the opening quarter and stemmed from a Jorgensen interception. Quarterback Ty Walker then connected on a 34-yard dart to Isaac Boley for the score and the early 7-0 lead. It marked the beginning of what would be a very strong night for both individuals as Walker went on to toss a career-best 211 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Boley had a night to remember with 68 total receiving yards with two end-zone receptions on the night.

Nearly three minutes into the second quarter the visiting Toreadors answered with a score of their own thanks to the dangerous combination of Morgan Smith to Garrett McKnight. With the extra point missed, the Mustangs held on to a lead 7-6. They made it easier on themselves later in the second quarter as Zach Brand found the end-zone to cap off a six-play, 40-yard drive for the score and the 14-6 lead. That is the score that both teams took to the halftime break with.

DC-G’s Simao Goncalves boosted the lead by three before Walker and Boley connected for a second end-zone trip with 6:19 left in the game. Walker rounded out his aerial scoring efforts on a 33-yard pitch and catch with Caden Grimes for the eventual 30-6 final. The passing attack overall showed just as much impact as the ground game if not more with those three scores, not to mention seven of their 16 total first downs earned.

Next up for the Mustangs will be their final road trip of the season as they battle Webster City (4-2, 2-1) on Friday, Oct. 18.