ISU wins 38-14

MORGANTOWN, WVa. -- Iowa State’s run of perfect October football remains intact.

The Cyclones took their show on the road Saturday with a 38-14 win against West Virginia to improve to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12 thanks to a dominating second half.

They’re now 9-0 in the month of October, dating back to the 2017 season.

Brock Purdy threw for 229 yards and a touchdown. True freshman Breece Hall had a breakout performance with 132 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.

"This is a hard place to play, certainly a hard place to win," ISU coach Matt Campbell said. "I’ve got a lot of respect for West Virginia’s football program and certainly their new staff. I’ve got a lot of respect for our kids.

"We fought through the first half. It wasn’t perfect, but really did a great job in the second half playing team football, caught a great rhythm. Proud of our team."

The Cyclones fell behind 7-0 early when a Purdy pass was bobbled by an ISU receiver and then intercepted by West Virginia’s Tykee Smith, who returned it 19 yards for a score.

ISU wrestled the lead back thanks to two second-quarter drives that ended with scores, the first a one-yard run by Hall and the second a two-yard plunge by Purdy.

The Mountaineers, though, sent the game into halftime with a knotted score when quarterback Jack Allison, in relief of injured starter Austin Kendall, threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Simmons 28 seconds before the break.

The Cyclones regained the lead, 21-14, on Hall’s 12-yard rush in the third, and took that seven-point advantage into the fourth quarter. They were able to make it a two-score game when Bradyn Narveson made his first-career field goal, coming from 45 yards early in the final frame.

ISU put the game out of reach with 6:54 remaining when Purdy fired an 18-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Scates to put the Cyclones up 17. Hall later added his third touchdown.

West Virginia was shutout in the second half and had just 44 total yards and two turnovers as ISU’s defense smothered everything the Mountaineers tried to accomplish despite having starting safety Greg Eisworth miss the game due to an injury and starting middle linebacker O’Rien Vance leave early due to an injury.

Now, their attention will turn to the back-half of their back-to-back road games with a trip to Lubbock to face Texas Tech on the docket for next week.