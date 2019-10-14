After a long, thought out process filled with many suiters, ADM’s very own Kaden Sutton has made up his mind as to his athletic and academic careers.

Those who have enjoyed watching Sutton deliver eye-popping athletic performances over the years won’t have to go for his collegiate endeavors as Sutton announced through Twitter that he will be playing football for head coach Matt Campbell and Cyclone football.

Sutton has been a menace to opposing offenses throughout his career and his efforts have been highlighted in his senior high school season. Sutton has amassed 47.5 total tackles so far in 2019 and has been the state’s premier tackler in the backfield as he currently leads the entire state in tackles for loss in 27. The soon to be Cyclone also has 7.5 sacks on the year, not to mention a touchdown interception. Up to this point in his career, Sutton has accumulated 109 total tackles, 47 solo tackles for loss, and eleven sacks.

Until he graces the grounds of Jack Trice Stadium, he will continue on his time with the ADM High School football team as they travel to Winterset Friday, Oct. 18 to battle the Huskies.