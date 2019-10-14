Behind a memorable performance that included three top ten individual performances, the Dallas Center-Grimes girls’ cross country team captured a Little Hawkeye Conference crown Monday afternoon.

The Fillies, ranked third according to the recent coaches poll, pulled together a team time of 1:41:30.1 with one of the fastest spreads in a conference meet in quite some time at 1:39.5. Not only did the Fillies put four runners in the top ten, but all seven of the top varsity runners captured top 15 finishes for the meet.

Pacing the Fillie roster was Megan Sterbenz who captured over five top-five finishes Monday night by crossing the finish line in second place. Out of eight teams and 146 runners, the junior took second with a time of 19:18.4, one of her better times all season. Following close behind was another perennial top five finishers in Hannah Little who continued to dominate her sophomore campaign with a fourth-place conference finish. That finish came courtesy of a time of 10:07.5.

The top ten train for the Fillies continued with junior Miranda Muhlstein who’s time of 20:16.3 placed her sixth overall. The top-15 runners for DC-G rounded out with Kami Smith in 11th as the freshman clocked in one of her better times of the year with 20:50.1 followed by senior Lara Kallem’s 12th place time of 20:57.8. The freshman/junior pair of Meredith McDermott and Emma Angus rounded out the Fillies’ top 15 finishes courtesy of times of 21:00.6 and 21:02.7 respectively. In total, all seven varsity runners for DC-G earned All-Little Hawkeye Conference honors.

Three more Fillies clocked in sub-23 minute times to add to the impressive finish with ten total Fillie runners finishing inside the top-30.

The win officially gives the Fillies another conference crown and more bragging rights. The Fillies next hit the competitive course once again on Thursday, Oct. 24 for the state qualifying meet held at a site to be determined.