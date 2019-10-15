Amid a cool and rather windy afternoon, the ADM girls cross country team was hitting the course conference as they battled the seven-team Raccoon River Conference field.

With 81 place points, an average team time of 21:29.8, and three top 20 individual finishers, ADM captured a fourth-place finish overall. For the fourth consecutive meet, freshman Geneva Timmerman paced the Tiger lineup capturing a fifth-place finish out of 47 total runners with a time of 19:37.0. She was followed by track star Hanna Welch whose time of 20:46.0 helped her capture 12th place overall and join Timmerman as an All-Conference runner.

Callie Moyer rounded out the top 20 finishers for the Tiger girls as she placed 19th overall courtesy of a time of 21:53.3, one of her better times of the season. Ultimately all seven top varsity runners for the Tigers placed 35th or better. That included Sophia Chesney placing 21st overall with a time of 22:05.1. The rest of the ADM lineup included Astraea Munyan in 29th (23:10.9), Tess Boorn in 32nd (23:49.5), and Emily Hlas in 35th place (24:21.7). It was the type of windy atmosphere the Tigers thought they would face and nothing that phased them too much as foreshadowed by Hlas before the meet.

“The Winterset course isn’t the toughest or most challenging we’ve seen this season so we mainly just have to go out there and run our race,” began Hlas. “We need to focus on a strong start and making sure we keep our pace strong throughout the meet.”

Overall, the teams that bested the Tigers included Carlisle who placed third with a team time of 1:47:00.2 while Winterset captured second with a team time of 1:47:28.7. Taking the 2019 Raccoon River Conference title was Class 3A’s top-ranked Ballard with a team time of 1:38:05.9.

Next up for the Tiger girls will be the district meet on Thursday, Oct. 24 beginning at 4:30 p.m.