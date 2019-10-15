On a chilly, windy day within the confines of the Lakeview Country Club, ADM junior Nate Mueller captured conference supremacy en route to helping the Tigers place fourth overall within the Raccoon River Conference meet.

Among 48 total runners within the seven-team conference field, Mueller captured his third title bested the field with a time of 15:44.0. That time was one of Mueller’s top times of the season and went along the lines of what Mueller himself mentioned needed to happen in order to come out on top.

“The runners in our conference are really strong so you have to run a complete race in order to do well against them,” said Mueller. “For me, I plan on making sure I can run my race and start out strong. It’s also important that I pace myself well. I feel like I have a strong finish so I need to make sure I keep up a good pace during the race.”

Mueller helped the Tigers clock in a team time of 1:30:11.15 which placed ADM fourth as a team behind Winterset in third (1:31:40.4), Bondurant-Farrar in second (1:30:30.7), and Class 3A’s second-ranked team in Carlisle who took the RRC crown with a team time of 1:27:27.9. For the Tigers overall, two others runners alongside Mueller captured top 20 finishes including Quinton Kimrey. Kimrey clocked in a time of 18:25.6 to place 14th overall and join Mueller as the two Tiger boys who earned All-Conference honors.

Head coach David Zwank talked about the growth of his boys’ squad from day one and it sure showed itself Tuesday afternoon as Nathan Royer was the third Tiger to place inside the top 20 as he clocked in an 18th time of 18:30.5. Braeden Hegarty had a solid outing with a 25th place finishing time of 18:45.5 while Cooper Greenslade’s time of 18:46.1 placed him 26th overall.

The Tiger lineup was rounded out with Caleb Crystal placing 32nd with a time of 19:16.1 and Max Fouts who placed 33rd thanks to a time of 19:17.9.

Next up for the Tiger boys’ will be the district contest which will take place on Thursday, Oct. 24.