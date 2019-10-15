Despite a huge 42-28 win over Creston in their more recent outing against Creston, the ADM football team couldn’t manage to replicate that production in a 54-18 loss to Glenwood.

The Tigers had the advantage of home field and a potent offense that produced nearly 200 yards and three scores per game. Despite all of that and 389 total yards against the Rams, ADM just couldn’t find a way to string enough end-zone plays together, thus suffering their third loss of the season. Going even further, it was arguably the worst defensive performance of the season for ADM as they gave up 445 total yards of offense and six end-zone trips. The last time that happened, ADM fell to Harlan on Sept. 27.

The normally sound Tiger defense had quite the challenge against a Glenwood offense that totaled 229 yards on the ground with two scores while getting gashed through the air with 216 yards and four scores. That led to Glenwood scoring at least seven points in all four quarters of action. Meanwhile, the ADM offense just couldn’t match up, scoring no more than six points per quarter across the final three quarters of action.

The top ten ranked Rams put the host Tigers on notice right away beginning with two 35-yard field goals and a 16-yard aerial score that set ADM back 12-0 heading into the second quarter. Extending from a fourth-down stop of the ADM offense, Glenwood went on a ten-play, 67-yard drive that extended from the first quarter to the second quarter to kick off the fourth-quarter scoring. That put the Tigers in a deeper hole 19-0 before ADM quarterback Tate Stine-Smith finally put the home team on the board. He did so with a 62-yard touchdown run, his longest scoring run of the 2019 campaign.

From then on it seemed like anything ADM did on a positive note had the air taken out by a Glenwood answer. That came in full force as Glenwood answered on the ensuing kickoff, running the ball back 94-yards to extend their lead over ADM 25-9 in a matter of seconds.

Aside from a pair of turnovers, the ADM offense did all they could to keep the team in the game producing 216 yards on the ground and 173 through the air. Unfortunately, one of those turnovers, a Tate Stine-Smith interception, led to yet another Glenwood score and a 20-point second quarter. ADM had faced only one first-half deficit leading up to the Glenwood game and heading into the half against the Rams, the Tigers faced their largest first-half deficit of the season 32-6.

The visiting Rams once again took the air out of ADM’s sails in the third quarter on an 85-yard passing score to increase the Tigers’ deficit 39-6. The final two end-zone trips for the Tigers came through the air and started with ADM’s second overall score of the game. Stine-Smith connected on a 35-yard pitch and catch with senior Zach Fuller and after a failed two-point conversion, cut the deficit down 39-12. Glenwood picked up two more end-zone trips within the fourth quarter of play to give them 54 points on the night. ADM mounted a comeback which was highlighted with a 15-yard touchdown reception by Nathan Conrad but that is all the hometown Tigers managed in the 54-18 loss.

Part of ADM’s downfall included themselves as they converted on just four-of-thirteen third-down attempts and suffered 69 penalty yards on the night. Leading the way through the air and on the ground was Stine-Smith who completed 12-of-21 for 173 yards and two scores through the air. On the ground, Stine-Smith produced one of his season-best rushing marks ith 115 yards and one score. The leader in receiving was sophomore Lucas Ray who paced all four Tiger receivers with 60 yards on six receptions.

Defensively, Nathan Conrad led the way with ten total tackles on the night including five for loss. Lincoln Barrow followed close behind with 6.5 total tackles on the night. With just two more games left in district play, ADM will seek to continue playoff discussions as they seek a win this week. Sitting at 4-3 overall, that chance for another win comes on the road against Winterset with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m