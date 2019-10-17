It felt like a typical, everyday match for Candelaria Herrera. The Iowa State junior got a key kill on a slide play in the first set against TCU on Wednesday, then finished that game off with a quick kill. She kept swinging, as usual, and kept connecting for kills, as she often does.

The result, however, was atypically efficient: Herrera notched 10 kills and zero errors for a career-best .667 hitting percentage as ISU swept TCU 3-0.

“In the moment, you don’t realize how much you’re hitting or, sometimes I really focus on my mistakes — that is pretty bad, I should just let it go — but I’m happy that I can give that to the team,” she said after the match.

Herrera was surprised to see her gaudy stats. It felt normal, she said.

That’s partially because it has become the norm for Herrera, a 6-foot-1 middle hitter who spent the summer competing with the Argentina Senior National Team. Herrera started for ISU as a sophomore, but has emerged to become even more valuable to the Cyclones, who are 12-6 (3-3 in the Big 12) this season.

“She’s been so good, offensively especially, lately,” ISU coach Christy Johnson-Lynch said. “She’s just growing into her role, embracing it. We’re trying to get her the ball a little bit more. She’s becoming a go-to player for us.”

Her season hitting percentage of .361 ranks second in the Big 12, and it would be the best all-time for a single season in ISU history. The Cyclone record is .352, set by Samara West in 2015.

Herrera has worked with setter Piper Mauck on perfecting the requisite timing to execute slide plays — difficult, but advantageous attacks — and Johnson-Lynch noted that Herrera’s speed and explosiveness makes her a handful. When Herrera is on, she’s “pretty unstoppable.”

“For her size, I mean, even not for her size, I just think flat out she’s fast,” Johnson-Lynch said. “She is so fast, and if you’re not really alert and paying attention to her, she’s going to beat you. Because she’s just gonna be up and hitting before you even have a chance to form your block.”

Herrera is also known for her energy, which is apparent from watching her even for a few points. It was also apparent during Wednesday’s brief post-match press conference, when she made teammate Brooke Andersen laugh twice.

Her fast feet and fast arm might be the reason for her offensive production, but her gregarious personality is beneficial, too.

“She’s a great teammate,” Johnson-Lynch said. “Our players just love playing with her. She’s just that infectious, she gets going, she gets excited, she’s celebrating, and she brings that out in other people. She’s just contagious that way.”

Johnson-Lynch called Herrera’s talent and kind personality a “special combination,” and she’s confident that Herrera will continue to be an integral asset to the Cyclones.

“She’s worked her butt off to get to this point, and I think she can do even more, and I think she can have even a bigger impact on our team this year,” Johnson-Lynch said.

The Cyclones had dropped two-straight home matches, including a listless loss to Texas Tech over the weekend, before sweeping TCU on Wednesday night. When asked how ISU can build upon the much-needed win over the Horned Frogs, Herrera gave a suitable answer.

“Keep the energy,” she said.