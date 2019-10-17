ALLEMAN - The Nevada boys used strong depth to earn a top-three finish as a team and the Cub girls produced an all-conference runner at the Heart of Iowa Conference cross country meet Monday at North Polk High School.

The Nevada boys scored 102 points to edge out Roland-Story for third out of eight teams behind Gilbert and North Polk - two teams ranked fourth and sixth respectively in Class 3A. North Polk and Gilbert both scored 32 points, with North Polk taking the conference title on a tiebreaker due to having the faster No.6 runner.

The Cub boys didn’t have an all-conference runner - only the top eight runners were given all-HOIC honors. But all five runners that earned points placed in the top 25 and they were only separated by 27 seconds.

Having just run on this course at the North Polk Invitational less than a week ago, Nevada easily handled a unique course. Several of the boys’ runners ran personal-record times.

“I think we really ran well as a team,” Nevada’s Elliot Frideres said. “Last week we ran really well too, but something felt different today.”

Frideres was the first Cub to cross the finish line in the boys’ race. He completed the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 21 seconds to place 17th.

“It was almost a 20-second PR for me,” Frideres said. “It was good.”

Freshman Owen Freeman was right behind him in 18th place with an 18:22 showing.

“That was a 15-second PR for me,” “My old PR was on this course. It did give (me) and advantage knowing the course. I knew where to kick it in and where to pass people.”

Luis Lopez was the third Cub to finish in the top 20. He came in right at 20th with after crossing the finish line in 18:27.

“Luis had a really good PR,” Frideres said. “That was huge for us.”

Caleb Pawlovich was 22nd in 18:34 and Dean Check 25th in 18:48 to round out the scoring for Nevada. Nick Frideres was the team’s only other varsity runner to finish the race and he took 44th in 20:41.

Nevada boys’ head coach James Mills also gave credit to JV runner Jacob Joe for running a strong race. Joe completed the course in 19:16 and Mills said he will be on the varsity roster for the state qualifying meet next week.

North Polk’s Zach Sporra, the No. 9 runner in 3A, was the boys’ individual champion with a time of 16:18. South Hamilton’s Quinton Grove, ranked ninth in 2A, placed second in 16:34.

In the girls’ competition Nevada scored 91 points to edge Roland-Story by one point for fourth out of eight teams. North Polk, the No. 12 team in 3A, scored 50 points to just edge Gilbert’s score of 56 for the conference title and Prairie City-Monroe finished just in front of Nevada with 85 points.

Eliana Hornbuckle was the Cub runner to make all-conference. Allison Kruzich and Elie Tuhn both placed in the top 15 and Eleanor Elliott-Rude ended up in the top 25.

Hornbuckle said it was nice to have a competitive meet. She said it was much more relaxed when Nevada ran on the same course last week.

“When we ran here Tuesday it was really fun because they had a football game and there was volleyball going on and it was a big athletic party,” Hornbuckle said. “Tonight was a bit more serious.”

Hornbuckle made amends for just missing out on earning all-HOIC honors two years ago. She took sixth on Monday with an impressive 5-kilometer time of 21:04.

“I came into it with a little revenge in mind,” Hornbuckle said. “We didn’t have conference last year and I just missed (all-conference) my sophomore year. So I came out with the intention that I was going to get a medal and I did it.”

Kruzich took 13th, Tuhn 14th and Elliott-Rude 22nd. Kruzich ran a 21:43, Tuhn a 21:45 and Elliott-Rude a 22:35.

“Elie was up there with me for most of it and Ally and Eleanor were pumped to come out to run,” Hornbuckle said.

Grace Cahill was the final Cub runner to score points after coming in 34th in 23:50. Bridget Cahill took 37th in 24:05 and Natalie Barber 39th in 24:43.

North Polk freshman Liza Schaffer, the No. 26 runner in 3A, was the HOIC individual champion in the girls’ race with an outstanding time of 18:59. Roland-Story’s Kylie Tjernagel, ranked 20th in 2A, was second in 19:58.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. North Polk 50 points, 2. Gilbert 56, 3. PCM 85, 4. Nevada 91, 5. Roland-Story 92, 6. South Hamilton 164, 7. Greene County 176, 8. Saydel 224.

Boys: 1. North Polk 32, 2. Gilbert 32, 3. Nevada 102, 4. Roland-Story 105, 5. South Hamilton 123, 6. PCM 164, 7. Greene County 172, 8. Saydel 219.

Individual results (5-kilometer) - Nevada

Girls: 6. Eliana Hornbuckle, 21:04; 13. Allison Kruzich, 21:43; 14. Elie Tuhn, 21:45; 22. Eleanor Elliott-Rude, 22:35; 34. Grace Cahill, 23:50; 37. Bridget Cahill, 24:05; 39. Natalie Barber, 24:43.

Boys: 17. Elliot Frideres 18:21; 18. Owen Freeman, 18:22; 20. Luis Lopez 18:27; 22. Caleb Pawlovich, 18:34; 25. Dean Check, 18:48; 44. Nick Frideres, 20:41.

ALLEMAN - Both Nevada cross country teams turned in a fourth-place finish at the North Polk Invitational Oct. 8.

The Cub girls had two runners place in the top 10. They scored 106 points to come in behind No. 10 (Class 3A) North Polk (36 points), Carlisle (40) and Collins-Maxwell (85) in the six-team field.

Elie Tuhn ran the fastest 5-kilometer time for the Cub girls at 21 minutes, 36.31 seconds to place eighth. Eliana Hornbuckle was right behind in ninth place with a 21:38.06 showing.

Eleanor Elliott-Rude placed 23rd as the third Cub runner to cross the finish line. Her time was 22:41.56.

Bridget Cahill and Grace Cahill came in 45th and 46th with respective times of 24:54.50 and 24:58.77 to complete the Cub scoring. Natalie Barber finished just outside the scoring group with a 47th-place time of 25:00.01 and Madison Davis took 52nd in 25:35.80.

Carlisle’s Ainsley Erzen, the No. 1 runner in 3A, was the girls’ individual champion after completing the course in 18:47.35.

In the boys’ race Nevada scored 131 points.

The Cubs trailed Carlisle (32), Des Moines Christian (41) and North Polk (47) in the final boys’ standings. Carlisle is ranked third in 3A, Des Moines Christian second in 2A and North Polk sixth in 3A.

Freshman Owen Freeman paced the Cub boys’ with a 22nd-place 5-kilometer time of 18:32.84. Dean Check came in 27th at 18:46.56, Elliot Frideres 29th in 18:53.07, Caleb Pawlovich 41st in 19:26.70 and Nick Frideres 45th in 19:53.03 as the other Cub runners to pick up points.

Bryce Sutherland and Jacob Joe also ran varsity. Sutherland placed 60th in 20:44.42 and Joe 68th in 21:04.06.

North Polk freshman Zach Sporaa was the boys’ individual champion. Sporra, the No. 9 runner in 3A, clocked in at 16:30.86.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. North Polk 36, 2 Carlisle 40, 3. Collins-Maxwell 85, 4. Nevada 106, 5. Colfax-Mingo 128, 6. Des Moines Christian 140.

Boys: 1. Carlisle 32, 2. Des Moines Christian 41, 3. North Polk 47, 4. Nevada 131, 5. Colfax-Mingo 153, 6. Collins-Maxwell 157, 7. Ankeny Christian Academy 192.

Individual results (5-kilometer) - Nevada

Girls: 8. Elie Tuhn, 21:36.31; 9. Eliana Hornbuckle, 21:38.06; 23. Eleanor Elliott-Rude, 22:41.56; 45. Bridget Cahill, 24:54.50; 46. Grace Cahil, 24:58.77; 47. Natalie Barber, 25:00.01; 52. Madison Davis, 25:35.80.

Boys: 22. Owen Freeman, 18:32.84; 27. Dean Check, 18:46.56; 29. Elliot Frideres, 18:53.07; 41. Caleb Pawlovich, 19:26.70; 45. Nick Frideres, 19:53.03; 60. Bryce Sutherland, 20:44.42; 68. Jacob Joe, 21:04.06.