They say we should all learn from the past in order to tackle the future. That is a saying that the Dallas Center-Grimes football team will be taking to heart this week as they get set to battle Webster City on the road.

It will be perhaps their toughest opponent yet this year against a Lynx team that has one of the most dynamic offenses across the entire Class 3A landscape. DC-G will tackle a Webster City squad that comes into Friday with the 20th best overall offense in the class. What has been driving the offensive efforts has been a dynamic rushing attack that ranks second in all of Class 3A with 2,055 rushing yards and a class-best 28 rushing touchdowns. It’s certainly an offensive attack that is potent but nothing that the Mustangs can’t answer by drawing back to past experiences.

“When I look at this match-up I see a lot of similarities with what Glenwood showed us especially from their defense,” began veteran head coach Scott Heitland. “The biggest thing is going to be looking back at what we as a team took advantage of against Glenwood and utilize those same things for this week.”

The only two losses for Webster City came at the hands of currently unbeaten Algona and district foe Carroll. In total, the two games that ened in defeat for the Lynx totaled just 16 points combined. Even though those losses Webster City has shown something to coach Heitland that he holds dear about his team as well.

“When you look at how Webster City operates, they are a team that doesn’t hurt themselves often,” said Heitland. “They are one of the more disciplined teams that we play. If they do make mistakes, it’s because they have had struggles in the turnover margin. They are who they are on film and they are a team that will force us to out-execute them in order to win.”

That execution factor comes in many ways and has been showcased quite well for the Mustangs on both sides of the ball. Defensively, the Mustangs are one of the top teams in District 2 ranking highest in tackles for loss (52) and total sacks (18 solos). It’s been no doubt that the defense has been the prime focal point of the 2019 edition of Mustang football, something that the team and defensive coordinator Brian Hutzel are quite proud of.

“These guys have really developed over the course of last year and this year,” began Hutzel earlier in the season. “They took their lumps last year and have such an outstanding vision of the field because of all that experience. They are probably tougher mentally than anything else because they stick to their assignments pretty well.”

Even with that said, there’s plenty of love to give to the offense who has held their own and more than doubled their scoring average from last season. The offense has indeed been a key piece so far and as coach Heitland mentioned, it will need to be a key piece this week for a win.

“The best defense this week will be to score as many points as we can offensively,” started Heitland. “If there’s a team out there that can score from anywhere, it’s Webster City. The best thing that we can do to help out our defense is to get first downs on offense and keep their potent offense off the field. They are a team that can and will put points up on the board and we need to match their intensity throughout the game.”

That intensity for Webster City has been displayed especially on the offensive side of the ball where they lead the district in fourth-down conversions made. That’s one thing that coach Heitland continued to address as well as a crucial battle upfront considering the offensive and defensive lines.

“It will be an indicator of who wins this game for sure,” began Heitland. “They don’t lead the district in rushing for no reason. They are not afraid to keep the offense out there on fourth down and they are not afraid to attack you head-on.”

Should the Mustangs take the victory it would potentially set up a district title showdown with Carroll come the final game of the regular season. First on the docket, however, will be the battle with the Lynx, which will take place from Webster City beginning at 7:30 p.m.