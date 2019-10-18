WAPELLO — Ricky Pforts comes from a long lineage of football players.

His grandfather, Kurt Odle, was a standout football player and wrestler for Wapello High School. Rickey's father, Rob, played football in his day. Ricky's older brother, Rogan, was an all-state running back and linebacker for Wapello and now plays football for William Penn University.

Ricky Pforts might just be the best of the bunch. Heading into the final two games of his prep career, the Wapello High School senior has rushed for a school record 3,365 yards on 528 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry, and has scored 39 touchdowns. He has led the Indians in tackles each of the last three seasons and has 213 career tackles heading into Friday's Class 1A District 6 home game against ninth-ranked Sigourney-Keota at Carl "Mac" McGill Field.

Pforts might not only be the best football player in his family, he is quickly moving up the list as one of the best ever to don the royal blue and gold football uniform for the Indians.

"I love football the best," said Pforts, The Hawk Eye's Prep Athlete of the Week after rushing for 161 yards and scoring four touchdowns in last week's 57-14 win over Van Buren. "I love the grittiness, the toughness of it. There is no other sport like it. It's fun to have teammates to go out there with you and help you get better each and every week and are your friends for life."

"Ricky has been an outstanding player for us," said Wapello head coach Todd Parsons, who is in his 21st season at the helm for the Indians. "He's carried the load for us offensively the last three years. He is an outstanding kid. His work ethic is second to none. He has such a positive attitude. He is a great role model for our program and for other kids to follow. He sets a good example."

Pforts, who started playing flag football in elementary school, looked up to his older brother, watching him find success on the gridiron. He got to play on the same Wapello team when Rogan was a senior. Rogan paved the way for his younger brother, showing him the ropes and setting an example, just as he has done through life.

Ricky Pforts picked up where his older brother left off and pushed the envelope a little further.

"I really look up to him a lot. I have always tried to live up to him. He is my brother and my best friend," Ricky Pforts said of Rogan. "We used to play football out in the yard all the time. We would go around and get the neighbor kids to come out and we would play a lot."

Pforts has learned to use his blockers in front of him to create space, then his his combination of power and speed to get added yardage.

"I couldn't do anything without my offensive line. They have a lot of heart and they pull through when they need to," Pforts said. "Our wide receivers do a great job of blocking off the edge. They do a great job of blocking every down."

Pforts has a unique combination of power and speed. At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, he can run over most linebacker and defensive backs. He also runs the 100-meter dash in 11.45 seconds, so he is able to outrun most linemen and linebackers.

Pforts loves putting on the royal blue and gold football uniform and representing his school and community on Friday nights. He gets two more opportunities to do that.

"It's an honor, honestly, to be able to go out there and be able to do that for them on Friday nights or practices. I do the best I can every single day," said Pforts, who hopes to play at the college level next year.

"Ricky is a great two-way player for us," Parsons said. "You can talk about all the football accolades you want about Ricky, but he is an even better person."