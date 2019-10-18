In a deep West Central Activities Conference field, the Woodward-Granger girls cross country team captured an eighth-place finish.

The Lady Hawks clocked in a team time of 2:12:48 behind a pair of top-50 finishes. Leading the way was Natalie Helbling who finished 41st out of 98 runners. The senior clocked in a time of 23:32 and averaged 7:31 per mile. Following her performance was the sophomore standout Kaitlyn Smith who clocked in a time of 26:06 good enough for 48th place overall.

In total, all seven varsity runners for Woodward-Granger captured top-60 finishes including Katie Grell who came in at 51st. That came courtesy of a 26:30 time. The junior/freshman pair of Ava Petersen and Madisyn Mann came in next on the Hawks lineup. Petersen placed 53rd overall with a time of 27:23 while Mann fell not too far behind, placing 55th with a time of 27:41.

The Woodward-Granger lineup rounded out with Makenzie Dresback in 57th (28:24) and fellow sophomore Sydney Grell in 58th (28:43).

Next up for the Lady Hawks will be the state qualifying meet which will take them to Marshalltown on Thursday, Oct. 24.