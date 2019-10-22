In their final road contest of the 2019 regular season, the Dallas Center-Grimes football team rolled to an impressive win over Webster City Friday, Oct. 18.

With a season-best offensive production and another defensive dominant outing, the Mustangs captured their seventh straight win 41-27. A season-high 463 total yards of total offense and 41 points scored while keeping a top-three Class 3A rushing team in Webster City at bay.

“It was perhaps our best game in terms of how well our defense and offense complemented each other,” said head coach Scott Heitland. “It was a strong showing from both squads and that’s what it took to earn the win against Webster City.”

Both sides of the ball played out near perfect for the Mustangs and for the offense, it was a performance that showed similarities to past playoff-bound seasons. With a season-best in rushing with 262 yards and passing with 201 yards, it was a night to remember.

“We are playing great football right now, similar to what we’ve seen in the past from 10 plus win seasons,” said Heitland. “The offense is playing great right now and going into the game it was important to be strong and keep Webster City’s offense on the sideline and they did just that.”

On Friday, the offense came out firing and they kicked off the scoring with a bang as Ty Walker kicked off what would end up as a career-best night for him. With 9:39 left in the opening quarter, Walker connected on a 69-yard touchdown pass with Isaac Boley for the 7-0 lead. That kickstarted a night for Walker that included ten completions for 201 yards and a season-best four passing touchdowns. Following DC-G’s first score, Webster City equalized the game on an 87-yard touchdown pass.

The Mustangs have rarely seen a deficit and Friday night DC-G didn’t face one at all and the run that led to the huge scoring surge began with Ty Walker capping off the first-quarter scoring on a three-yard touchdown pitch and catch with Cody Hall. With a two-point conversion pass to Zach Brand, the Mustangs took to the second quarter up 15-7.

In total, six different Mustangs hauled in at least one aerial reception. Caden Grimes was one of those individuals as he hauled in three receptions for 60 yards and topped it off with two scores. His first end-zone trip game as the second quarter was winding down on a 35-yard touchdown reception with 1:28 left in the half. That put the Mustangs up with a sizable 21-7 lead. Through that point, while the Mustang offense was cruising, the defense was continuing their dominant ways, forcing Webster City to under 100 first-half rushing yards. The first half overall would end with a Webster City score that began with a 65-yard kickoff return. Both teams ended the first half in a 21-14 Mustang lead.

What was strong for the Mustang defense across the first half was even better in the second half as they held the Webster City rushing attack under 60 yards rushing in the second half. Meanwhile, the DC-G offense continued to find the end-zone including a 23-yard touchdown run by Zach Brand. The junior had a breakout game with 215 yards on 30 carries and two scores. His first end-zone trip came with 8:08 in the third quarter and increased the Mustang lead 28-14.

Ty Walker’s fourth and final aerial score came on a second end-zone toss to Caden Grimes on a 20-yard score which put DC-G up 35-14. That’s how the game would present itself heading into the final quarter. Even though Webster City mounted a comeback with two touchdown scores in the fourth quarter, Zach Brand’s second score of the game solidified their lead thanks to his 55-yard score with 1:38 left in the game.

The Mustang defense ended up holding Webster City to just three successful third-down conversions while the offense totaled 19 first downs overall. The win brings the DC-G roster to 7-1 overall, still undefeated in District-2 play. With Carroll winning their week eight match-up, it sets up a winner take all showdown with DC-G for this Friday. The district title showdown will begin from DC-G Stadium beginning at 7:30 p.m.