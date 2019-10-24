There was plenty to celebrate for Dallas Center-Grimes sports fans as both the girls and boys’ cross country teams finished atop their respective state qualifying fields Thursday afternoon in Pella.

The Class 3A third-ranked Fillies delivered their best performance of the season so far by finishing with 26 place points, the lowest mark at a state qualifying meet in school history. Meanwhile, the Class 3A third-ranked Mustang boys captured first place thanks to three top-three finishes.

The DC-G girls captured first overall with a team time of 1:40:11.78. Five Fillies placed inside the top-ten individually for the meet while all seven earned top-15 finishes. Leading the way and besting the entire 72 runner field was Megan Sterbenz who clocked in one of her best times with a mark of 19:18.41. She was followed up by fellow junior Miranda Muhlstein who also captured one of her best times of the season at 19:52.29 for third place overall. Junior Emma Angus and freshman Meredith McDermott followed suit finishing eighth and ninth respectively with times of 20:27.78 and 20:31.54. Four-year varsity starter Lara Kallem finished in 11th place overall after clocking in a time of 20:37.50. She was followed by freshman Kami Smith who rounded out the top-seven for the Fillies with a 14th place time of 20:50.85.

For the DC-G boys, it was a similarly dominating performance as the Mustangs captured their seventh straight state meet ticket. Class 3A’s third-ranked runner in Aidan Ramsey was the overall district champion and paced the 79 runner field with a time of 16:38.25. Following the talented sophomore was an equally talented senior in Bradley Ramsey who made his way into a second-place finish after finishing 16:50.17. The pair has been exceptionally well and have been two of the more consistent runners as mentioned by head coach Matt Pries earlier in the season.

Continuing on with the Mustang finishes, Jacob Storey, who has perhaps made the most improvement since day one, captured third place overall with a time of 16:59.39. Owen Pries fell not too far behind with one of his better performances, placing tenth overall with a time of 17:31.02. Junior Dawson Assink placed 18th overall with a time of 17:41.92 followed by senior Jacob Hochstetler in 24th (18:01.03) and Jacob Ewers in 41st place (18:49.06) to round out the field.

Both the Fillies and the Mustangs will now take on their respective state meet fields within the confines of the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge. The girls will get things going at 12 p.m. followed by the Mustangs and the rest of the Class 3A boys field at 12:30 p.m.