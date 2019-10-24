The magical season that is 2019 continues on for the Van Meter girls cross country team as they punched their first-ever team state tournament ticket from Mount Ayr.

With three top-15 finishes individually, the Bulldog girls clocked in a second-place team time of 1:46:51.56. That came just five seconds off of AHSTW who captured the district title with a time of 1:46:24.26.

All seven top varsity runners earned season-best times including lead dogs Clare and Mary Kelly. The freshman sister pair placed first and second respectively as Clare paced the 106 runner field with a time of 20:00.16 while Mary finished 25 seconds behind with a time of 20:25.13. Sophomore Maya Herman rounded out the top-15 finishers for the Bulldogs as she clocked in a season-best time of 21:36.02, good enough for 15th place.

Continuing on through the Bulldog lineup, it was Payton Rice, a top-15 conference finisher was next as she captured 19th place overall with a time of 22:00.90. Senior Clair Lauterbach picked up a top-30 time finishing 29th with a time of 22:49.35. Meanwhile, junior Matti Rebelsky placed 35th with a time of 23:17.79 and Claire Newell placed 44th courtesy of a time of 23:49.38.

It was a performance to remember for the Bulldog girls and they are now granted a trip to their first-ever team state meet appearance. That will come on Saturday, Nov. 2 and for the Bulldogs and the rest of the Class 1A field, it will begin at 2 p.m. from Fort Dodge.