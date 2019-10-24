There was a lot to celebrate for both ADM girls’ and boys’ cross country teams Thursday night as they took on state qualifying in Atlantic.

With the help of three top-20 finishers, the Tiger girls placed third as a team to punch their ticket to state. Meanwhile, although the Tiger boys didn’t capture a team ticket to state, they did end up with the district’s top finisher in Nate Mueller.

For the Tiger girls, leading the way was a familiar face in freshman Geneva Timmerman who clocked in a time of 19:52.08 to place fifth overall. She was followed up by junior Hannah Welch who captured one of her best times of the season at 20:50.32 for 15th place overall. The third Tiger who rounded out the top-20 was freshman Callie Moyer who delivered on a season-best mark of 21:35.52.

Fellow freshman Sophia Chesney placed 28th with a time of 21:57.83 while junior Astraea Munyan clocked in at 22:29.09 to place 34th out of 75 runners. All seven Tiger runners fell inside the top 50 with freshman Tess Boorn finishing 41st (23:32.12) and senior star Emily Hlas finishing in 49th place 24:09.34. The Tiger girls as a team will now travel to Fort Dodge on Saturday, Nov. 2. From the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, the Tigers and the rest of the Class 3A girls field will kick things off at 12 p.m.

As for the Tiger boys, they ended up finishing fifth as a team with a total time of 1:30:07.75. Leading the pack for the Tigers was Class 3A’s top-ranked runner in Nate Mueller. The junior clocked in one of his best times of the season at 15:57.36 to top the entire 91 runner field.

“One of my goals has been to hit under 16 minutes I’m confident I’ll be able to hit that mark going forward,” said Mueller before the conference meet.

The next Tiger on the docket for ADM was fellow junior Nathan Royer who placed 25th overall with a time of 18:27.42 while Quinton Kimrey was not too far behind with a 29th place time of 18:31.92. Cooper Greenslade followed right behind with a 30th place time of 18:33.48. ADM rounded things out with Brady Hegarty in 35th place (18:37.57), Max Fouts in 39th place (18:59.90), and Caleb Crystal in 46th (19:26.19).

Mueller will be making yet another trip to the state meet and he will take aim at a state title when he and the rest of the Class 3A boys field kicks off at 12:30 p.m.