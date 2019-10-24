It was the postseason opener and the ADM volleyball team took the long drive to battle Harlan Wednesday, Oct. 23.

It was a hard fought battle but following a set one win, the Tigers could only capture one more victory, falling in a five set thriller 3-2. The Tigers started out strong and thanks to some solid striking, began the night with a 25-21 set one win. All but one set on the night ended with a four point difference or less. The second set fell in favor of the host Cyclones 25-22 but ADM answered right back with a 25-23 set three victory.

From there some serving problems and some strong offense by Harlan put the Tigers down in set four 25-14. That brought the game down to a decisive set five. It was a set worthy of the state tournament but as exciting as it was, it fell against ADM 15-13.

It was a strong night in the kills department for ADM with 44 total on the night. 23 of those came on a big night for Josi Lonneman. It marked one of her season best marks but she didnt stop there. In her final match wearing an ADM volleyball uniform, the senior also captured a team best 24 digs while also going 14-of-16 from the serving line.

Leading the way in assists was fellow senior Delaney Bertman with 24. Fellow senior Morgan Meyer posted 15 assists herself. Freshman Dani Person extended her team leading block count with 4 total blocks on the night. She also went 7-of-10 from the serving line.

Unfortunately the loss brings an end to a strong season for ADM. The Tigers conclude 2019 with a 10-21 overall record. 5-2 in conference play.