Junior setter has set two records for 24-5 Grayhounds.

The Burlington High School volleyball team is in the midst of a record-setting season.

So it should come as no surprise that junior setter Madison Bunton is in the midst of a record-shattering season of her own.

The surprising part for Bunton is that she didn't want to play setter in the first place. Bunton had her heart — and mind — set on being an outside hitter. But BHS head coach Amber Taeger saw all the qualities in Bunton to make a great setter.

Bunton has flourished in the position, which is one reason the Grayhounds are 24-5, won the Southeast Conference championship and drew a bye in the first round of the Class 4A regional tournament.

It's been a record-setting year for Burlington, and Bunton and the Grayhounds hope to set a few more marks.

"It's going really, really good. We knew we had goals we wanted to achieve and so far we've achieved the goals. We want to make it to state, so that's a really big goal that we have and we want to work on. I think we can do it," said Bunton, The Hawk Eye's Prep Athlete of the Week. "I'm having a really good season. I didn't really think I could achieve these goals. I have a lot of confidence in myself. I think also my teammates help me get here."

"Madison is an awesome kid. She started setting for us a little bit her freshman year. Last year she set in a 6-2 quite a bit. We had to move to a 5-1 late in the season and she set out of that. We kind of threw her into the wolves and she handled it pretty well," Taeger said.

Bunton shattered the school single-season record for assists set by Hannah Luttenegger in 2003 with 591. Bunton already has 563 assists this season, eighth-best in Class 4A. Her 8.95 assists per set is third-best in 4A.

Bunton also broke the school record for assists in a match of 44 set by Aleesha Rich in 2010. Bunton put up 46 assists in a loss to West Burlington in the first week of the season.

She went over the 1,000 assists mark for her career on Monday in a loss at Illini West and now sets her sights on Whitney Plein's career assists record of 1,060 set in 2007.

While Bunton is proud of the records, she is all about the team. And with Angel Baylark and and Bailey Wiemann in the middle and Kylie May, Carley McGinity, Alyssa Dameron and Jakayla Fleming stepping up on the outside and libero Peighton Davis and defensive specialists Brynn Casady and Elayna Zaiser putting up passes, Bunton has been able to keep the Grayhounds' offense flowing and keep opposing defenses on their heels.

"It's amazing. I love setting. It's a passion of mine. I love to go out there and do what I love. Setting takes a lot of leadership and hard work," Bunton said. "I like having fun and being out there with my teammates and connecting and winning."

It was Taeger who first saw the potential in Bunton to be an outstanding setter. In fact, it was Bunton's skill set which helped Taeger and her coaching staff to run a 5-1 offense rather than a 6-2 this season. It has proven prolific for the Grayhounds.

"This season we came in questioning should we run a 6-2?" Taeger said. "We have a sophomore and a junior setter who are up and coming and have been working hard. We didn't know at first what we wanted to do. Once we got her in that 5-1, we saw that was what we had to go with. Especially with her working with our middle and our off speed. She's very good with that. Every game she is learning and growing. She is one of the most coachable kids you will find. She wants to work hard. She wants to put it all out there for her team. She's one of the most fun kids to have in the program. Every program would be lucky to have a Madison Bunton in their program."

"I work on it every day. I've worked on it since I was younger. Coach Taeger really helped me grow because she knew I didn't want to be a setter, but she believed in me and made me a setter," Bunton said.

Now, the Grayhounds set their sights on Fort Madison in a Class 4A regional semifinal match at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Johanssen Gymnasium. It has been 24 years since Burlington's lone trip to state. The Grayhounds would love to end their record-setting season at the U.S. Cellular season in Cedar Rapids. But there is plenty of hard work ahead.

"Being the conference champions. People didn't think we could do that, so to show that we could do it was amazing. It was really fun," Bunton said. "We really showed what Burlington can do, especially in volleyball. We never were really known for volleyball, so this means a lot."