It was a hard-fought game but in the end, the 2019 season ended in a loss for the ADM football team as they fell to Lewis Central in the regular-season finale 28-7.

The Tigers were hoping to hold on to a slight chance at a playoff bid but saw their season end instead Friday, Oct. 25 in Adel. Both the offense and the defense for ADM had their hands full and in the end, it was the third-ranked Titans who limited the Tigers to a season-low 256 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, the visiting Titans accumulated 356 total yards of offense with just one punt all game long.

The loss began with an inauspicious start as Lewis Central opened up the scoring on a 70-yard drive for the early 7-0 lead. The Titans captured one more first-quarter score on a 54-yard touchdown toss down the right sideline, thus bringing the overall score to 14-0. With Lewis Central adding one more score and forcing the ADM offense out of the endzone, the Tigers went into the halftime break without having scored a point, just the second time all season long. The halftime score ended up in Lewis Central’s favor 21-0. The visiting Titans captured one more end-zone trip in the fourth quarter and led 28-0, their largest lead of the game. The host Tigers didn’t go down without a fight though as the dangerous combo of quarterback Tate Stine-Smith and receiver Nathan Conrad connected for a score. On a 15-yard pitch and catch that found the end-zone, the duo finalized 2019 with their ninth touchdown connection of the season. That cut the Lewis Central lead to 21 points but from there ADM just couldn’t find the end-zone again and fell by the 28-7 final.

On 55 plays from scrimmage, the Tigers accumulated 256 yards of total offense. Most of those came through the air as Tate Stine-Smith tossed 182 yards and one score on 17-of-29 passing for the night. The junior once again paced the team in rushing with 45 yards on 16 carries. Conrad’s receiving score highlighted a night filled with 88 yards on six receptions. It was tough to convert on third downs for ADM as they managed just three converstions out of 11 attempts on the night.

The loss, unfortunately, puts the Tigers out of playoff contention and ends their season with a second straight 5-4 campaign.