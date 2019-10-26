Many people had written off the Mediapolis and New London high school football teams.

Mediapolis, which had been ranked in the top 10 in Class 1A, plummeted out of the rankings with a 22-21 home loss to Louisa-Muscatine to open Class 1A District 5 play.

New London, the defending 8-man state champion, had been ranked No. 1 early in the season until back-to-back District 4 losses to Lone Tree and HLV put the Tigers' backs against the wall.

When the dust settled on Friday night and all the numbers were crunched in the wee hours of Saturday morning, both the Bulldogs and Tigers find themselves right where they figured they would be all along — in the first round of the state playoffs.

Mediapolis (8-1), which dominated ninth-ranked Sigourney-Keota, 28-6, Friday night to win the District 5 championship, will host 10th-ranked Iowa City Regina (7-2) in a Class 1A first-round playoff game at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Mediapolis Athletic Complex.

New London (7-2), which throttled Montezuma, 94-62 in the season finale, rill travel to Gilbertville to play top-ranked Don Bosco (9-0) in a first-round 8-Man playoff game at 7 p.m. Nov. 1.

While many people counted Mediapolis and New London out, the players, coaches and fans never stopped believing. Now, they get a chance to play in the postseason.

"From start to finish, our defense played awesome," Mediapolis head coach Brian Borrison said after his team limited Sigourney-Keota to just 110 total yards. "The kids played fast and physical and made plays when they had to make them. The kids were loose going into the game. They went in with a nothing-to-lose attitude."

"We knew it was going to be a dogfight. Montezuma throws the ball effectively and we have struggled a little on pass defense," New London head coach Mark McSorley said. "I'm excited about the challenge of playing another running team. We are so thankful that we made it into the playoffs. The kids kept heir heads up and persevered. This was one of our goals at the beginning of the season and we earned it. I am very proud of the kids."

Mediapolis simply overwhelmed Sigourney-Keota from the opening kickoff to the final whistle. Owen Timmerman caught touchdown passes of 15 and 14 yards from Briar Johnson, who also scored on runs of five and seven yards. Klay Foster rushed for 102 yards on 20 carries, while Johnson rushed for 69 yards and threw for another 57 yards. Timmerman caught four passes for 40 yards.

Mediapolis had 15 tackles for loss in the game.

"We run a variation of their offense, so our kids are familiar with it," Borrison said. "The kids followed their pullers and read their keys and didn't get caught up with all the motion they do. The played physical and tackled well and offensively we blocked well."

The Bulldogs will play a Regina team coached by former Iowa great Marv Cook, who has guided the Regals to six state championships. Junior quarterback Ashton Cook has completed 140 of 235 passes for 1,888 yards and 22 scores. Alec Wick has 64 catches for 1,012 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"They like to throw the ball a little bit and they have some receivers with a lot of yards, so obviously they are a good team," Borrison said. "The two teams they lost to (Cedar Rapids Xavier and Dike-New Hartford) are really, really good. We are the underdogs and that's fine with us. This group plays better when they play with the attitude that they have nothing to lose."

New London, despite injuries to Jordan Johnson, Blaise Porter and Cameron Raines, still racked up 666 total yards, 644 coming on the ground, in the win over Montezuma. Senior Shae Summerfield amassed 448 yards on 32 carries and scored eight touchdowns. His 448 rushing yards put him fifth on the all-time single-game list for 8-man.

Cayden Wahls rushed for 192 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Ethan Streeter completed a pass to Gabe Carter for a 22-yard touchdown.

"A lot of Shae's runs were long runs. He's fast and shifty. We have been working with him on hitting the holes at full speed and then running downhill," McSorley said. "Our offensive and defensive line did a fantastic job all night."

The Tigers will face a Don Bosco team which is spearheaded by the one-two running combination of Thomas Even and Cael Frost. Even has rushed for 1,315 yards on 72 yards and scored 22 touchdowns, while Frost has 712 yards on 97 carries and 13 touchdowns. Even is averaging 18.2 yards per carry.

"Don Bosco keeps defenses honest. We will have to keep our linebackers home because they have a really good running back," McSorley said. "This will be a challenge for out offensive and defensive lines. We respect Don Bosco. We will go up there and do our best and see what happens.