Woodward-Granger didn’t have to wait long after the Hawks 62-24 win over Colfax-Mingo to learn of its playoff fate.

Pella Christian won the District 7 title while the Hawks were still putting up points over the Tigerhawks, leaving the only option at a postseason bid as a wildcard based on RPI for W-G. After the game, head coach George Ashman said that the RPI standings are not affected by margin of victory. Otherwise, the team may not have been left on the wrong side of the story as its season ended Friday, Oct. 25 in Hawk Stadium.

Regardless of the postseason implications, it was as strong of a performance the Hawks had all season.

“It’s bittersweet because it’s a good season and we played well through the second half [tonight],” Ashman said. “We’re right there.”

The 62 points hung on the guests were the most from the Hawks since their 70-0 clash with Woodward Academy last season. But it didn’t start out as clean.

As has been the case throughout the season, W-G let up the first points on the board and had to play with its back against the wall to put a stop to the damage. Unlike the 14-0 deficit that sunk the Hawks last week against Pella Christian — losing hold of the district in the process — the defense buckled up to keep the damage to a minimum while the offense ran hog wild.

“We’re just a second half team,” Ashman said. “I talked before about our shape and the way the kids believe in it. I just told them [at halftime], ‘Here’s the bet. Make more points the second half than they do.’”

Immediately after the Tigerhawk touchdown from Jayden Horrach, Hawks fullback Kade Polich powered through for a 26 yard pickup, soon followed by a Reese Jamison bullet pass to Trevor Simmons in the end zone. It was just the second passing touchdown all season that went to someone other than senior Bryce Achenbach, who finished the year with six scores.

Later with a 16-6 lead, the W-G defense was burnt for a 67 yard pass followed by another Horrach touchdown but there was even more firepower to come from the Hawks to go on a 20-0 run.

Rolling out for a pass, Jamison threw it to himself after slip-up on the frozen ball but readjusted to find Achenbach for a 35 yard gain. That was followed by Jamison shaking off a handful of tackles en route to take a 30-12 lead, one of his two rushing scores of the night.

“What’s funny about it is early in the season, every time Reese got the ball out there, he pitched it right away,” Ashman said. “And I was like, ‘Guy, just run! One of these times just pull and run.’ And so he finally listened last week.”

He had three runs over 10 yards and 37 total yards without counting the sacks.

Jamison’s legs were just part of the high-profile offense on display Friday. That’s not simply because of the team’s highest output of the season. There were a season-high five Hawks that scored on the night. Tate Lettow walked in three times to bring his season mark to 17 for his senior year. Polich punched his ticket for the seventh time after two scores. Jamison had three for himself and senior receiver Cale Pritchett crossed the pylons for the first time of his career.

“We wanted to give him a touchdown this year. He’s been trying and trying,” Ashman said.

Had a penalty not been called to bring back a Tate Lettow touchdown, the opportunity to call Pritchett’s name on a reverse may never have happened. Catching everyone off guard from 36 yards out, he cut upfield and brushed off a defender at the five yard line, pushing in the dagger even further with a 48-18 lead.

This is the third consecutive season the Hawks have missed the playoffs with a winning record. They lose five senior starters in total and will have a new district to look forward to next season.