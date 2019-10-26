There aren’t many ways to end the regular season better than what Dallas Center-Grimes football did as they defeated Carroll at home for the Class 3A District-2 title Friday night.

In front of the hometown crown the Mustangs were engaged in a low scoring battle the ended up in DC-G’s favor 14-7. It was a slow start offensively for both teams as neither the Mustangs nor the Tigers could find the endzone as the opening quarter came to a close. The Mustangs had quite the strong rushing attack and it was highlighted by Zach Brand who gave the Mustangs their first lead of the game on a 13-yard touchdown run. With the extra point blocked, the Mustangs led 6-0 in the second quarter. That is the score DC-G would take to the halftime break with, one of their smallest halftime leads of the season.

Brand had a hand in helping the Mustangs add one more end-zone trip to their plate and with the two-point conversion good, the Mustangs held a strong 14 point lead heading into the final quarter. Carroll made it a game as they found the end-zone with 4:11 left in the game and cut the DC-G lead down 14-7. Once again for the Mustangs, the coveted defense stepped up big and had a strong night that included a pair of interceptions from senior Gabe Jorgensen who now leads the team with five total interceptions on the season. It was yet another performance with at least one forced turnover for Jorgensen, one that head coach Scott Heitland saw coming.

“Gabe does a great job seeing the field and paying attention to the quarterback,” said Heitland earlier in the season. “He knows how to elevate his game when things are on the line and with it elevate the play of those around him.”

While DC-G was nearly guaranteed a playoff spot heading into the game, it was a win that felt extra special for coach Heitland and the Mustangs.

“To go 1-8 after a ten-win season was a pretty big thud for our players and coaches,” started Heitland. “It’s been really satisfying to see the kids really put in the work and see them reap the rewards of that which includes a shot at a district title. Last year was a trifecta of a lot of things but this year the kids were extremely motivated and to go from 1-8 to a possible district title was something they were shooting for.”

The win indeed gives DC-G football their second district title in three years. It also marks as one of the few in the past five years to go from 1-8 to a playoff-bound team the next season. The District 2 title gives DC-G a playoff trip and the chance to host at least one playoff game. The exact playoff pairings will be released later tonight.