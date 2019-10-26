WACO scored first, trailed briefly, then cruised past Winfield-Mount Union, 64-36, in an 8-player, District 4 football game at Winfield Friday night.

WACO's Nik Coble passed for six touchdowns and scored another on a 64-yard run. He completed 19 of 27 passes for 323 yards and ran the ball twice for 67 yards, amassing 390 yards total offense. WACO's Drew Kissell had TD catches of 66 and 42 yards. Mason Miller, Will Edeker and Robert Frazier each had TD passes from Coble. Edeker fired a four-yard touchdown pass to Simeon Reichenbach. Jalen Collins scored on a three-yard run.

Kissell had three receptions for 116 yards, Edeker had four for 62 yards and Frazier had three for 62 yards.

Winfield-Mount Union's Andrew Brady scored three touchdowns on runs of 1, 1 and 5 yards. Christian Gerot scored on a 78-yard kickoff return and Daunte Oepping added a TD on a 2-yard run.

Gerot led the rushers with 110 yards on 20 carries, his longest a 35-yarder. Oepping completed three of five passes for 51 yards.

WACO ended the regular season at 4-5 (3-4 District). Winfield-Mount Union is 1-8 (0-6).

ILLINI WEST 42, ELMWOOD 8: Nick Manzo threw three touchdown passes and the Chargers rolled past Elwood at Carthage, Illinois.

Brayden McGinity took a Manzo pass 57 yards to the end zone. Manzo added TD passes of eight yards to Isaac Schreake and 10 yards to Cole Jackson. Jackson added a 30-yard run for a TD. Will Deitrich ran 20 yards for a touchdown and Nick Leon had a five-yard touchdown run.

Manzo completed seven of 19 passes for 81 yards. McGinity had three catches for 92 yards. Jackson gained 131 yards on eight rushing attempts. Leon had 47 yards on five carries. Jackson led the Charger defense with six solo tackles and four assists.

Illini West ended the regular season at 4-5. Brimfield is 3-6.

KEOKUK 28, FORT MADISON 20: The Chiefs won a Class 3A, District 6 game at Fort Madison.

Keokuk finished the regular season at 6-3 (2-3 District). Fort Madison is 4-5 (1-4).

MOUNT VERNON 24, L-M 6: Mount Vernon posted a Class 2A, District 5 win over Louisa-Muscatine at Letts.

Mount Vernon improved to 4-5 (3-2). L-M is 4-5 (1-4).

CENTRAL LEE 28, DAVIS COUNTY 6: After losing their first seven games, the Hawks ended the season with a two-game winning streak in a Class 2A, District 6 game at Bloomfield.

Central Lee is 2-7 (2-3). Davis County slipped to 2-7 (1-4).

MEDIAPOLIS 28, SIGOURNEY-KEOTA 6: The Bulldogs won the Class 1A, District 5 championship with a victory over previously undefeated Sigourney-Keota at Sigourney.

Mediapolis is 8-1 (5-0). Sigourney-Keota fell to 8-1 (4-1).

WAPELLO 62, COLUMBUS 0: The Indians rolled past Columbus in a Class 1A, District 5 game at Wapello.

Wapello is 5-4 (3-2). Columbus finished at 1-9 (0-5).

WILTON 42, VAN BUREN 8: Cruised to a Class 1A, District 5 game at Keosauqua.

Wilton is 3-6 (2-3). Van Buren ended its season at 1-8 (1-4).

NEW LONDON 94, MONTEZUMA 68: The Tigers rolled the scoreboard in an 8-Player, District 4 game at Montezuma.

New London is 7-2 (5-2). Montezuma slipped to 6-3 (5-2).