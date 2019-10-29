The Tony Minatta era of Iowa State soccer is coming to a close.

Minatta has elected to resign from his position with the Cyclones at the end of this season, according to the school.

“We appreciate Tony’s committed service and dedication the past eight seasons, and we wish him well as he pursues other opportunities,” ISU senior associates athletics director Dr. Calli Sanders said in a statement. “We will begin a national search for a replacement immediately.”

Minatta, who was an assistant at ISU before being elevated to head coach in 2013, went 33-71-6 overall and 7-40-4 in the Big 12 over six seasons.

The Cyclones’ final game of the season is Thursday. Minatta will coach in that season finale at the Cyclone Sports Complex.

ISU is 3-14 this season.