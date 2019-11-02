The end of the college football regular season is fast approaching, and Iowa State is trying to reap the benefits of an open date as November begins. Basketball is right around the corner, too, but for now we’ll stick to the gridiron. Welcome to another edition of the Ames Tribune mailbag, where we’ll dive into all your latest football questions. Here we go.

ZonaCLONE (@skrisu70): What was Tom manning’s thoughts on 62 pass attempts, and how did that happen? Was that in gameplan?

Tom Manning wasn’t available to the media this week given the team’s bye, but it’s fair to assume he had a similar feeling to Matt Campbell. Sixty-two times is a lot and is rarely, if ever, in the game plan — especially on a day when Brock Purdy didn’t quite look like his normal, comfortable self. Breece Hall did have 24 touches in the loss to Oklahoma State, but quick scores allowed in the first half threw ISU out of sync in executing its own offensive game plan.

Randy Reed (@rareed1266): What up with colin Newell? Might have missed it but can he medical redshirt?

The offensive line was dealt adversity early in the season when Newell, a redshirt sophomore and Ames native, went out in the third overtime of the win against Northern Iowa with a knee sprain. It forced ISU to tinker with its starting five, moving Collin Olson to center and Trevor Downing into the left guard spot. That group has been solid the last month.

Newell has been on the sidelines and in uniform the last four games, but hasn’t seen any action since the opener. That has more to do with how well the current starters have played than any deficiencies in Newell’s game. He still provides depth. Since he redshirted in 2017, a medical redshirt is harder to come by, especially since he has been available to play since Oct. 5.

Ward Phillips (@wardphill4): How’s development of Will McDonald? Had high hopes going into this year that he’d be a difference maker…

McDonald was thought to be the clubhouse leader to start at SAM linebacker before the emergence of O’Rien Vance during camp. That made sliding Mike Rose outside a more viable option. McDonald has always been an intriguing prospect because of his length and athleticism (he’s 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds), but the trick has always been finding the right spot for him.

After moving from defensive line to linebacker in the offseason, and spending a portion of this year at the mid-level of the defense, McDonald was moved back to his more natural position at defensive end. He showed up most against Louisiana-Monroe, but did have a sack against TCU and has shown flashes of good things. He’ll likely be a bigger factor more consistently in 2020.

Ed (@CajunCy): What’s the latest count on redshirts? Who has burned it and who is going to keep it?

ISU has become less reliant on burning redshirts the further Campbell has taken the program, but there are a handful that have made an impact. Here is where things stand.

Burned (players that have appeared in more than four games): Kym-Mani King (8), Darren Wilson (8), Breece Hall (7), D.J. Miller (7).

To be determined (players that have played in four games or fewer): JaQuan Bailey (4) — Campbell said this week he expects Bailey to redshirt and return to Ames in 2020 — Jirehl Brock (3), Aric Horne (1), Darien Porter (1).

Haven’t seen action: Easton Dean, Isheem Young, Coal Flansburg, Vonzell Kelley, Virdel Edwards, Corey Suttle, Jarrod Hufford, Darrell Simmons, Grant Treiber, Jake Remsburg, Skylar Loving-Black, Ezeriah Anderson and Blake Peterson.

So assuming none of the freshmen who haven’t played yet sit out the Oklahoma game, any and all would be able to play in the last three regular season games and the bowl game, if the staff so chooses. If nothing else, you could see a few pop up on special teams potentially in the last few games.

Brock would only be able to play one more time before his redshirt is burned, while Horne and Porter would have to sit out two of the last five to keep theirs.

Jackie Bohn (@TwizzlerJackie): As coaches, what are Lanning and Kempt’s responsibilities for the team??

As players, the stories of Kyle Kempt and Joel Lanning were told often. Since they joined the staff as quality control coaches in July, they’ve worked behind the scenes a bit but can be seen on the sidelines during games.

Lanning is a defensive quality control coach and lends his experience amongst the linebackers, primarily. Kempt works with the offense, specifically with the tight ends. He’s still another voice for Purdy, however, if the sophomore quarterback needs a few pointers.

Marlin Cone (@marlincone): What’s going on with FB recruiting? Seems very slow. Any chance Gunnerson flips to the Clones with the dismal year in Lincoln?

Things have been relatively quiet lately with a couple visit weekends happening throughout the season. ISU got its 21st commitment back in September, leaving the staff only a little space for late additions. There are likely going to be a couple more when attrition with the current roster is factored in, but a lot of the leg work was done over the six months before the season.

Blaise Gunnerson, the Carroll native with ties to ISU, was definitely a player the Cyclones wanted, but his commitment to Nebraska essentially ended their recruitment of him. Don’t expect any changes on that front.

Don Davidson (@DonDavidson74): After Game 8; who are the standout offensive & defensive newcomers? Downing & Petersen? (My picks..) Your thoughts?

Those are good picks. Downing has been every bit as productive as ISU hoped he could be for the line. Zach Petersen hasn’t shown much dropoff from Bailey at defensive end — his experience last year as a key special teams player helps with that — but I’m going in a different direction for my answer for the sake of conversation.

I’m picking La’Michael Pettway and D.J. Miller. Pettway, a graduate transfer from Arkansas, has come up with a number of big plays during the Big 12 season, totaling 32 catches for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Miller’s ascent was a little more unexpected, but he’s played some crucial snaps in the secondary, and has nine tackles, three passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in seven games.

Greg (@isugcs): Knowing what we know now, which season will have the better result? This year or next?

If you’re limiting me to what we know now, I’ll say next year for one reason only: maybe one of the three one-score losses goes the other way. Possibly two. ISU was able to find a way to win an ugly one against UNI, but the losses to Iowa, Baylor and Oklahoma State are particularly sour.

Having said that, there is still a big opportunity left on the table in 2019. The sum of the games against Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Kansas State look more challenging than it once did, but winning three would put this group in rare company. Only one other time in school history has an ISU team won eight games for three years in a row.