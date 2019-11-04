Mackenzie Springsteen knew she wanted to play volleyball at the college level, she just wasn't quite sure where.

One meeting with Carl Sandburg College volleyball coach Todd Winkler was all it took to convince the Mediapolis High School senior libero to sign on the dotted line to play volleyball at the Galesburg, Illinois, junior college the next two years.

Springsteen made it official on Saturday, easing her mind as she and her teammates get set to play in a regional final on Tuesday night.

For Springsteen, a tough decision actually turned out to be pretty simple.

"I reached out to them over the summer. I know the libero (Emily Bloomer of Burlington). I knew I was interested in going to a two-year school, but I'm not sure what I want to major in," Springsteen said. "I wanted to go somewhere close to home, but not too close. My Mom and Dad sent out stuff to colleges and Coach Winkler came and watched me play on Senior Night. He offered me a scholarship after the game. When I went on my visit I felt safe and comfortable and Coach Winkler made me feel welcome. So I thought I might as well give it a shot."

Springsteen has helped the Bullettes to a 40-1 record and a No. 2 ranking in Class 2A. She is averaging 2.9 digs per set with 25 assists and is serving 86.7 percent with 69 aces this season.

She will join a Chargers team which just won its second Arrowhead Conference championship in a row. The Chargers are 31-11 heading into the Region IV Division B Tournament. Carl Sandburg will look to earn its third straight trip to the NJCAA Division II Championship when it plays in this weekend’s Region IV District B tournament at Lake County.

Springsteen is looking forward to the challenge of playing at the next level.

"We will be a pretty young team next year. We have good team chemistry, so we hope to continue to be successful at Carl Sandburg and then go to a four-year school after I am done at Carl Sandburg," Springsteen said. "I haven't been able to get to any of their games this year, but I have been following them on social media. I keep in touch woth Coach Winkler. He calls and asks how I did after every match. I am looking forward to seeing how they do in the playoffs."