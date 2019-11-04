Thanks to a three-set sweep over visiting Southeast Polk, the Waukee High School volleyball team captured their second straight state tournament appearance Monday night at Waukee Field House.

“The girls really put their nose to the grindstone and got it done which wasn’t easy with the number of three or four set runs Southeast Polk threw at us tonight,” began second-year head coach Danielle Lynch. “These girls did a great job of being as consistent as they could be and didn’t let things get away from them.”

This is the first time in over three years that the Warriors have clinched a state tournament berth inside Waukee Field House and the fan support really added to the winning atmosphere.

“We have the best fans and the best student section around,” said coach Lynch. “It really energized our girls tonight and we really appreciate all the support we’ve been given not just tonight but the whole season.”

The Warriors would face less than six deficits the entire match, two of which began sets one and two. Aside from the very first point of the first set, Waukee never trailed. From a 4-4 tie early on, the Warriors went on a 9-5 run, a 6-2 run, and a 6-0 run to run away with set one late 25-18. Once again, set two provided an early disadvantage for Waukee, falling behind 1-0 to the Rams. From a 3-3 tie came a 6-3 lead, a 12-7 lead and eventually ballooned into their biggest lead of the set 21-11. Set two was their easiest set as with a blink of an eye, Waukee was up two sets to none.

What ended up being the final set for Waukee had the most challenge but started rather smoothly with a 7-4 lead early on. Then adversity hit and a 10-6 run by the visiting Rams gave the Warriors their last deficit of the game at 14-13. A 4-0 run followed by a 7-0 run quickly pulled the set back in Waukee’s favor at 21-14. Waukee would withstand a four-point run by Southeast Polk to end up claiming the regional crown and punching their repeat ticket to state 25-20.

It was an exhilarating feeling for all, including first-year varsity star Lily Becker. It was an amazing time and perfect outcome but one that the newcomer envisioned all along.

“With the talent and how well we gell together as a team, making it to state was always part of the plan and we did it here tonight,” said Becker. “We knew that if we went out there and played our game, we would come out on top and we did.”

The Warriors now improve their overall record to 35-11 and will continue their season at the state tournament next Tuesday.