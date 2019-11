Eight-ranked Van Buren High School won a berth in the state volleyball tournament with a 25-10, 25-16, 26-24 sweep of Nodaway Valley in the Class 2A regional championship match at Keosauqua Tuesday night.

The Warriors (32-4) will play Dyersville Beckman (40-8) at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the first round at US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Beckman is seeded second in the tournament. Van Buren is seeded seventh.