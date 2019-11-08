Making it to the next level is a goal of almost every athlete who dawns a jersey, glove, helmet and more.

While football may be on the mind of many right now, the future for Waukee’s own Jalen Martinez will reside on a baseball diamond. Earlier this week, the senior announced his commitment to play baseball for Iowa Central Community College. Martinez, a member of the Iowa Sticks AAU baseball program and Perfect Game Iowa, has showcased his talents for quite some time and is a very deserving candidate to play at the collegiate level.

Martinez will be joining a Triton baseball roster that went 33-20 last season with a mark of 19-9 inside conference play, ranking second in the Iowa Community College D2 Athletic Conference. The team batted a cool .306 across the 2018-19 season complete with 43 home runs and an on-base mark of .422.

Martinez will seemingly fit right in with how well he has been performing. Last year alone, Martinez batted .321 with 42 total hits, 12 RBI, and a CIML-Iowa Conference third-best mark of 22 stolen bases. He was an integral part of a Warrior squad that fell just one game shy of the state tournament last season. Martinez continually received praise from his teammates and coaches and thanks to all of his hard work players, fans, and coaches alike will be able to see his talents at the next level as a member of Iowa Central Community College.