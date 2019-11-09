MARSHALLTOWN — The Ames girls’ swimming dynasty saw its four-year state championship run come to an end Saturday.

The Little Cyclones had to settle for second place at the state swimming and diving meet.

Dowling Catholic ended Ames’ historic run - which includes eight titles over a nine-year span - by scoring 360 points to the Little Cyclones’ 328. The Maroons returned the bulk of their team from a year ago that took second to Ames, and they took advantage of that experience to flip the script on the Little Cyclones this weekend.

But Ames coach Dan Flannery said his team did as well as it could.

The Little Cyclones got on the medal stand 13 times on Saturday and had a runner-up performance from diver Joscelyn Buss on Friday. But Dowling picked up four gold medals to just one for Ames.

“We focused on what we can control,” Flannery said. “We can’t control how fast Dowling swam. But we definitely can control how well we did, and it made all of our worries go away. We just had fun.

“It’s a shining second place for us. First would’ve been nice, but we’ll take it.”

The Little Cyclones’ only gold medal came in the 200-yard freestyle relay as Meghan Donald, Mikayla Kloth, Gracie Wesselmann and senior captain Brittany Horras swam a time of 1 minute, 34.83 seconds to beat Dowling by just less than a second and earn automatic All-American status.

“That’s exactly what we wanted,” Horras said. “It went really well, better than I expected us to be. That’s my favorite relay of the whole meet. We all come together and just give everything we’ve got.”

Brinley closed out the win with a strong anchor leg. She credited Donald, Kloth and Wesselmann with putting her in a great position to close things out.

“I trust them every time,” Horras said. “I know they’ll get us to the spot we need to be.”

Horras teamed with Annie Galvin, Kloth and Wesselmann to take third in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:29.98. She also took fourth individually in the 200 freestyle in 1:52.44 and fifth in the 500 freestyle in 5:02.91.

Donald also had a great meet for Ames.

She joined Abby McCorkle, Galvin and Kirsti Robertson to place second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:45.16. Dowling won in 1:42.54.

McCorkle swam the backstroke, Galvin the breaststroke, Robertson the butterfly and Donald the freestyle leg. Donald swam a tremendous leg to help Ames edge Ankeny’s 1:45.39 for third.

“At that point, we kind of knew we were either going to get second or third, and I wanted to score as many points as possible,” Donald said. “I was swimming for the team and just making sure I gave it all I had.”

Donald also took second individually in the 50 freestyle race. Her time of 23.16 trailed only the 22.53 by Ankeny’s Jasmine Raley, and it earned her automatic All-American honors.

“It felt good,” Donald said. “I felt really good in the water, and I’m just proud to represent Ames with second place.”

Galvin was second to Dowling’s Katie Broderick in an exciting 100 backstroke race. Galvin clocked in at 55.74 to just edge the 55.83 by Cedar Falls’ Grace Fredricks for second behind Broderick’s 55.53 showing.

Galvin also took third in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:05.41.

Kloth won a silver in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.02, and Wesselmann finished sixth in the race in 52.82. Rumley won in a state-record time of 49.03.

Mia Moulden stepped up with a fourth-place time of 56.79 in the 100 backstroke. She also came in fifth in the 100 butterfly at 57.37.

“We got a lot of people up on the medal stand,” Flannery said. “Moulden getting fourth in the back and fifth in the fly - she was seeded 20th before we started Friday night. That’s an amazing improvement.”

Ames added a bronze medal in the 400 freestyle relay. Galvin, Kloth, Wesselmann and Horras teamed to swim a 3:29.98.

Ankeny ended up third in the team standings with 200 points and Iowa City West was fourth out of 30 schools with 184.5.

Team standings

1. Dowling Catholic 360 points, 2. Ames 328, 3. Ankeny 200, 4. Iowa City West 184.5, 5. Waukee 150, 6. Bettendorf 140, 7. Cedar Falls 127, 8. Iowa City High 114, 9. Johnston 99, 10. Des Moines Lincoln 71, 11. Dubuque Wahlert 68, 12. Linn-Mar 67, 13. Pleasant Valley 63.5, 14. Dubuque Senior 55, 15. Waterloo 47, 16. Sioux City Metro 37, 17. (tie) Carroll and Atlantic 34, 19. Decorah 30, 20. Fort Dodge 20, 21. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 19, 22. Des Moines Roosevelt 17, 23. West Des Moines Valley 15, 24. Newton 11, 25. Muscatine 10, 26. (tie) Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7, 28. (tie) Mason City and Lewis Central 4, 30. Cedar Rapids Washington 2.

Individual results - Ames

200-yard medley relay - 2. Ames (Abby McCorkle, Kirsti Robertson, Annie Galvin, Meghan Donald), 1:45.16.

200-yard freestyle - 4. Brinley Horras, 1:52.44; 11. Gracie Wesselmann, 1:57.04; 14. Sophie McCorkle, 1:57.62.

200-yard individual medley - 3. Galvin, 2:05.41; 10. Abbie Hala, 2:07.55.

50-yard freestyle - 2. Donald, :23.16; 9. Mikayla Kloth, :24.30.

100-yard butterfly - 5. Mia Moulden, :57.37; 13. A. McCorkle, :58.92; 15. Jordon Kloth, :59.17.

100-yard freestyle - 2. M. Kloth, :52.02; 6. Wesselmann, :52.82.

500-yard freestyle - 5. Horras, 5:02.91; 13. Hala, 5:13.28.

200-yard freestyle relay - 1. Ames (Donald, M. Kloth, Wesselmann, Horras), 1:34.83.

100-yard backstroke - 2. Galvin, :55.74; 4. Moulden, :56.79; 11. A. McCorkle, :58.22.

100-yard breastroke - 4. Donald, 1:04.85; 8. Robertson, 1:06.99.

400-yard freestyle relay - 3. Ames (Galvin, Kloth, Wesselmann, Horras), 3:29.98.