After yet another successful season where they captured 30 plus wins and a Little Hawkeye Conference title for a second consecutive season, the Dallas Center-Grimes volleyball team was awarded with yet more honors.

For the second consecutive campaign, the Fillies posted at least six stars on the All-Conference list as DC-G posted two first-team selections, two second-team selections, and two honorable mention honors. Residing within the first-team ranks for the Fillies are two very impactful seniors in Katelyn Knudsen and Kamryn O’Brien. For O’Brien, this was her first time entering the first team rankings. It was certainly a road paved with hard work for the senior who captured her 1,000th assist during the start of the postseason. It was a historical mark for O’Brien who accomplished the feat in just three seasons of work and was something she herself was honored by.

“Honestly I didn’t realize it at first,” began O’Brien the day of her 1,000th assist. “It feels amazing to earn such an honor but it’s one I couldn’t have done without my teammates and my coaches.”

For her career, O’Brien will be walking away with 1,029 total assists.

If ever there was a person that embodied the phrase, size doesn’t matter, it would be DC-G senior Katelyn Knudsen. The 5’-06” senior has proven since the day she arrived that heart, hustle, and passion can take you much further than simply skill alone. Knudsen has seen varsity playing time ever since she was a sophomore where she led the Fillies with 222 total kills in 2017. Since then she has totaled 896 career kills including the 396 that led the Little Hawkeye Conference.

“Ever since she made her way onto varsity, she’s had great court vision and has put in a ton of work to continually improve yourself and that’s what you’re seeing when she plays,” said head coach Cheryl Voelker.

The two second-team All-Conference honorees for the Fillies included the junior pair of Grace Mikota and Haylee Hidlebaugh. Mikota established herself as a rising star this season and showcased her skills to the tune of 269 kills and 35 aces this season. She has been one of the most improved players since her first time on the court as noted by coach Voelker earlier in the season. Mikota also tallied 14 total blocks on the season. Her junior teammate Haylee Hidlebaugh not only paced the team in total blocks, but her 57 blocks on the season ranked top five inside the Little Hawkeye Conference this season.

The two honorable mention honorees for the Fillies included junior Lexi Protzman and sophomore Kenna Jackson. Protzman also contributed heavily in the blocks department adding 41 blocks to the cause. The junior also pitched in 30 digs and 13 assists to yet another 30 win season. Kenna Jackson became one of the few sophomores to earn All-Conference honors for the Fillies since Knudsen in 2017. Jackson fell right behind O’Brien in the assists department with 366 total assists.