While football dominated the headlines over the weekend, there was some very exciting stuff happening in the world of high school cross country within the state of Iowa.

Following a historical ending to the 2019 campaign with the team’s first-ever state title, the Dallas Center-Grimes boys cross country team watched two of their own take on one more high school meet.

There are many ways to cap off a senior season on a high note and while capturing the team’s first-ever state title is probably the best way, seniors Bradley Ramsey and Jacob Hochstetler added one more event to their repertoire. Both tackled the annual senior All-Star meet which was held at the DMACC campus on Saturday, Nov. 9. The event was broken down into two teams with 34 runners running for the West team and 34 more runners running for the East team.

It’s a meet that requires an invitation to enter and the Mustang pair certainly laid out a deserving track record throughout their careers and the 2019 season to put their names in. For the second straight season, Bradley Ramsey found himself in the top 30 individual rankings for the majority of the season. After putting on a tremendous season in 2019 in which he earned All-State status, Ramsey will be seeking the honor once more. Hochstetler has been noted as making steady improvement ever since his first time stepping into a DC-G uniform. He was noted as one of the more improved runners by many including head coach Matt Pries.

Within the race itself, both Ramsey and Hochstetler were both participating for the West squad who ended up taking the overall win with a team time of 1:25:36.3. That marked nearly a full two minutes ahead of the East team, coming in at 1:27:10.6 Doing their parts, Hochstetler clocked in a time of 18:27.8 while Ramsey crossed the finish line with a time of 17:10.6. Hochstetler’s time placed the senior 26th overall as he averaged 5:57 per mile. For top-30 ranked Ramsey, his time earned him a medal by placing fourth overall out of the 68 runner field.

While it wasn’t the ultimate goal, it was an amazing continuation of a historic season for the Dallas Center-Grimes boys cross country team.